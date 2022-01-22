Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 1, 1969.
WINTER BIRDING can be a great deal more rewarding than anyone might believe at first thought. There may seem to be so few species in New Hampshire during the cold months that looking for birds could appear to be less than worthwhile. On the contrary, there are a number of species belonging to other places that visit our state at this time of year more than at any other.
Readers of this column have pointed out the greater number of cardinals seen in winter than during the summer months.
From the standpoint of logic, this is surprising because the natural cardinal habitat is to the south of us. One would think that birds native to states nearer the equator certainly would not travel northward during winter. Tufted titmice — small, grey chickadee-like birds — behave in a similar way. Their natural range is from Florida and the Gulf states north to New Jersey.
This behavior is so strange that the Audubon Society of New Hampshire conducts a cardinal-titmouse survey during February each winter in order to get some idea how many of those birds do, in fact, invade New Hampshire. Other Audubon Societies in New England conduct similar surveys.
The cardinal and the tufted titmouse were almost unknown in New England, outside of Connecticut, before 1957. Since then they have become infrequent visitors in the other five New England states.
It may be of interest to know that the first New England-wide count, held last year (1968), resulted in noting 4,484 cardinals and 2,629 tufted titmice. Some 2,000 people filled out cards.
The greatest number of both species was recorded in Massachusetts, with Connecticut a close second. It has been predicted that Connecticut will soon take over first place as the census becomes better known, for cardinals and tufted titmice were in Connecticut several years before they began visiting the other New England states. As far as cardinals are concerned, Vermont fared better than New Hampshire, despite a lack of a central distribution center for the census cards.
