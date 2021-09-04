Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sept. 11, 1968.
AN EARLY WINTER is predicted by “Joe” Woolner of Manchester. He writes:
“I hate to say it, but I think we will have an early winter if the ‘signs’ are any indication. Some things seem to be occurring earlier than usual this summer. Fall flowers seem ahead of time — goldenrod, asters, mountain ash, etc. Maples in swamps have turned in places. Some birds are banding together.”
Whether or not “Joe” is right about an early winter I couldn’t say, but certainly it is true that birds are beginning to flock. Once more, as in the spring, the telephone wires are sporting long lines of swallows and one day soon they will disappear.
Already they leave the farm for days at a time. I think they swoop the rivers and nearby ponds, for that’s where the insects are in numbers now. The black flies and mosquitoes and midges have disappeared from our fields and woods. It makes walking the path much more pleasant.
In his letter “Joe” Woolner included a tentative 1968 bluebird report that included some 17 nesting pairs. As many of our readers know, “Joe” and his dad build a number of bluebird houses according to our specifications and during early spring they locate them in various places in New Hampshire.
His report is complete in that he has charted the locations, the number of nesting pairs, the type of house, height from ground, distance from buildings, and number of years that the birds have been nesting in this location. In addition, he adds interesting notes about each of the pairs which are helpful.
.
Some weeks ago, we received a letter from a Conway reader who wrote:
“We have noticed bluebirds up to last year when a couple hung around our feeder which is near ‘your designed’ birdhouse, about 10 feet from the wooded area and 50 feet from our house. They did not stay. The swallows took hold of it and when their young ones flew the coop a pair of noisy wrens took up the abode.
“Now this year I waited until April 10 to clean all of my birdhouses. When I started for the bluebird house I saw to my greatest surprise two bluebirds on top of it. After they had departed I went to examine it and found all sticks and a new nest on the bottom. After a while I noticed they returned and raised two or three young ones.
“The strange thing about it — I could hear them one day and the next there was not a sound. The nest was empty and nowhere could I find the bluebirds. A couple of days later I saw them in the thickest of bushes, counting about four. When I went to examine the house I found the wrens had already taken over and built on top of the bluebirds’ nest.”
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.