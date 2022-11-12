Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 8, 1963.
THE NOVEMBER afternoon was cold and bleak. Its sky was crowded with dark ashen clouds, heavy with weather. The maples standing before our house turned away like discouraged smugglers, resentful of the wind. They shrugged their naked arms with churlish discontent while small sprinkles of gray-white snowdust blew against trunks, lingering shortly and then disappearing.
Suddenly a gray squirrel leaped from a waving limb overhanging our bird feeder and landed on the roof. He switched his great tail from one side to the other and then sat up tall and proud, as if his arrival had been announced by blaring trumpets. He was a vision of dignity. He quickly moved to the edge of the feeder roof and thrust his head over the rim and inspected the inside. He found it well supplied with sunflower seeds and there were no competitors in sight.
The squirrel swung into the feeder where he carefully placed his tail over his back so that it became both shawl and earmuff. He selected a seed, placed it carefully between his paws and ate. One seed followed another and time passed and was of no concern. His nose worked as hard as his jaws and it gave a favorable impression as to the excellence of his meal. Occasionally a slow smile, steeped in satisfaction, appeared to cross his face. This expression was emphasized by a pleasant twinkle in his eyes that signified his taste was being fulfilled.
Two blue jays flew side by side from the deep woods in back of our barn and alighted in the topmost branches of a maple. They looked down and as all seemed well, one of the jay birds set his wings and dropped accurately to one of the feeder arms. Startled at the sight of the squirrel, the jay fluttered some distance away and landed clumsily on a limb. He had seen the unexpected and obviously had become shaken. The second jay, curious and hungry, set his wings and dropped to one of the feeder arms. He was immediately as surprised as his friend and he retired to a distant bough, also. Although it was not long, however, before the two jays regained their composure and joined, setting up a great noise.
A flock of evening grosbeak, arriving early on their migration, were attracted by the squawking jays. They flew into the maples but did not understand what the commotion was all about, for the excited jays were apparently too upset to communicate properly. The grosbeaks decided to look into things for themselves. One of their band flew confidently to the feeder roof, walked its length and hopped down to a feeder arm. The bulking gray squirrel blinked one eye and the once proud grosbeak beat a hasty retreat. The other grosbeaks, each taking turns, flew in front of the feeder, hovered on fast beating wings and made unfriendly noises and gestures. The squirrel was not disturbed. He continued to eat, savoring the seeds slowly, while the blue jays screamed and the grosbeaks chanked loudly.
A white breasted nuthatch carefully worked his way down the trunk of one of the maples. He searched for hidden treasure, all the while, not paying the slightest attention to the din that filled the sullen November air. He walked down the trunk, head-first until it pleased him to flip to a large limb. He walked along the underside until he had passed over the feeder. He stopped, hung his head downward, and peeked inside. There was the squirrel munching seeds. The nuthatch decided he, too, would like a sunflower seed so he dropped to the feeder arm. The squirrel would not budge. The tiny nuthatch opened wide his wings and his needle-like bill and ran rapidly toward the gray giant. This time it was the squirrel’s hour to be startled and as quick as the tick of a clock he scrambled over the side of the feeder, scratched his way down the pole and scampered across the lawn. The nuthatch carefully folded his wings, picked up a fat sunflower seed and flew away. After he was out of sight the big blue jays and the fat grosbeaks took turns stuffing themselves with the seeds that had been left.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.