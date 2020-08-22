Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 28, 1999.
WE HAVE all heard the expression “dirty bird.” Truth to tell, birds do not necessarily have to be “dirty” to need a bath. Baths in either water or dust are very important in maintaining their plumage, a necessity for them in summer and, strange as it may seem, especially in winter.
On July 6, one of our Manchester readers wrote: “I am sure everyone in New Hampshire knows of how dry it was in May and June. As a result, I was watering every three or four days and, having a large area to cover, I use an alternating spray in hour intervals.
“While getting supper a week ago I was looking out at my yard and saw something in my crab tree fluttering. It seemed red and I wondered what was having so much trouble. As I watched, a male cardinal came over to a cluster of wet leaves that were being sprayed and fluttered as a bird would in taking a bath. When that water was gone, he went to another large cluster and repeated the process. I watched for over five minutes as he went from one area to another getting his bath taken. I have a bird bath I keep filled and have never seen a cardinal go to it. Also, I have never seen a bird take a bath in a tree before.”
I, too, have never seen a bird take a bath in a tree, but in researching the subject I found an interesting discussion on bathing in the “Birder’s Handbook,” written by Ehrlich, Dobkin and Wheye and published by Simon and Schuster, Inc. They wrote: “Birds with weak feet, such as swifts and swallows, which spend most of their time flying, dip into the water in flight, thus getting their baths ‘on the wing.’ As the body is dipped, the tail is raised to direct a spray of water over the back, and the feathers are vibrated. Flycatchers dive repeatedly from their perches into water. and vireos, which may combine both wading and diving, stand briefly and dip in the water between dives.
“Chickadees, yellow-throats, wrens, buntings, and water thrushes dart in and out of water, immersing and rolling briefly, before returning to shore to flick their wings and vibrate their feathers before jumping in again.
“For birds with stubby, weak legs not adapted to wading, bathing is passive. Most woodpeckers and nuthatches, for example, simply expose their feathers when it is drizzling. They have characteristic bathing postures. extending their wings and spreading their tails.
“Wrens and house sparrows frequently follow a water bath with a dust bath (one reason to suspect an antiparasite function for dusting). Overall, the amount of time and effort birds put into bathing and dusting indicates how critical feather maintenance may be. Feathers are marvelous and intricate devices, but keeping them functional requires constant care.”
Following bathing, most birds find a suitable perch and preen themselves, a “must” in proper feather maintenance. Oil is picked up by the bird’s bill from the gland that most birds have at the base of their tails and is worked into the plumage as dressing and waterproof material. Wetting the feathers before preening makes the oil easier to spread.
A Brentwood reader wrote in part: “We came home from Florida, about May 10 and noticed a robin (never saw more than one) building a nest on top of a down-spout under the eaves of our home. After many round trips she settled in for expanding her family. After what seemed to be about two to two-and-a-half weeks, we noticed four little beaks taking food from the mother. Then, after a couple more weeks, we noticed how big they were getting and we hoped to see them leave the nest, but no such luck! Then they were gone. A couple of weeks later, we noticed another robin sitting in the nest. Sure enough, another four beaks were wanting food. Then the babies started getting good sized and before we knew it, they, too, had escaped the nest without us seeing them.
“Lo and behold, this week (July 23) another robin is sitting there! Haven’t seen any sign of new birds, but the mother is spending a lot of time in the nest. It has been about a week. What is so hard to believe is that this is the third batch in about seven to eight weeks. Is this normal and could this be the same mother? Could you enlighten us as to normal cycles of robin births, etc.?”
From our reader’s description, it is quite probable that the same robin raised all three broods. Robins usually have two broods, occasionally three. Generally, each female robin will build its own nest and rarely do they use the nest of another. However, a different female could have nested in the same nest.
The female robin incubates the eggs from 11 to 14 days. There are a few records that exist of apparent eight- to nine-day incubation periods. The young usually are attended by both parents and leave the nest in about 14-16 days. The timing indicated in our reader’s letter supports the probability that it was the same female robin.
