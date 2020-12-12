Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 11, 1999.
IN OUR NATURE TALKS of Nov. 6, we quoted from a Plymouth reader who described “odd-looking squirrels” as: “They are brown and rather ugly, with long bodies, even longer, non-bushy tails and their hind legs are taller than the grays. The brown ugly squirrels and the reds seem to get along fine ... and the brown squirrel population is not diminishing in numbers. They ‘slink’ along the ground, lay out flat many times with all four limbs outstretched, and when two are on the lawn, they play together as a couple of kittens would. They jump from a stationary position up into the air, feet straight, come down and pounce on the other squirrel, tumble and roll, more jumping, etc. Quite a show! I hope you can enlighten us on this brown squirrel that now seems to be growing in numbers, unfortunately.”
Unfortunately, I could not identify the “brown-ugly” squirrel as described and so turned to our readers for their thoughts. In answer, we received the following:
From Brookfield: “I am an old lady and have lived a long time near the edge of the forest. From what this reader describes, I think that she may have a family of mink. If she will look up mink, she will find that they are reddish brown, have a non-bushy tail, slinking behavior, are very playful, highly intelligent, and will drive out squirrels. I would suggest that before she does anything about the problem, she contact the state to find out if they are a protected species. I greatly admire these members of the weasel family.”
For our readers’ information, in checking with the Fish & Game Department, I found that mink can be taken in Coos County from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31. The season reopens March 1 to March 31 in Coos; in Carroll County, Oct. 20 to March 20; and in Grafton County, Oct. 20 to April 10. In the remaining counties, mink can be taken Nov. 1 to April 10.
Also from Brookfield: “Do you suppose they could be a couple of pine martins? This would explain the lessening number of the gray squirrels, which could easily be caught by the agile pine martins. Gray squirrels are far easier to catch than red squirrels. And that type of animal, including weasels and fishers, are very playful. A neighbor once had some baby fishers until they grew older and they were extremely active — loved to tumble and tease each other. Just a thought. Normally pine martins would not take up residence in someone’s yard as they are generally shy, but perhaps they cannot resist such an elegant buffet, not the seeds but those that are attracted by them, the squirrels. And no doubt at night the rats and mice that go out to clean up the fallen seeds that have been missed by the birds.”
From Center Tuftonboro: “I believe that the ‘ugly brown squirrels’ are least weasels. They are the smallest of the weasel family and according to the encyclopedia, are the smallest living carnivore and known as the ‘Nemesis of Nature’s Little People.’
“They seem to have become quite prevalent in New Hampshire as I have been seeing more of them in the past several years. They tend to be shy and do resemble the red squirrel in demeanor and swiftness, hence their apparent association with them. The least weasel has an elongated brownish/red body with a long, not very fluffy tail. They also have a white bib that runs from their chin to their stomach, little dark, very intense eyes and long whiskers. Being a weasel, their coat turns white in the winter, although I have never seen one at that time of year. However, I have noticed that when the weasel is around, the gray squirrels disappear, perhaps because they are not as swift of foot as the red squirrel or the weasel, and they do not want to become a ‘weasel meal!’ My advice to your reader is not to get too close to this little guy as he tends to be vicious and has extremely sharp teeth. They will sit in a tree and noisily scold any predator at the base whether it be a cat, dog or human. Once the danger has passed, they disappear up into the branches, down over neighboring tree trunks, over stone walls and into the woods, all in a split second. One day this past August I observed a large gray squirrel perched about 20 feet up in a pine tree, having a noisy argument over the rights of the tree with a Least Weasel at the base. Once the weasel started up the tree, the squirrel fled in a flurry of pine needles and the weasel won control of the tree.”
