Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 5, 1965.
UNUSUAL WINTER BIRDS are being seen throughout the state, judging by reports from our readers. One letter from Manchester says, “We’d be interested in any comments that you or your readers might wish to share with us concerning cedar waxwings.
“For the past two or three weeks our back yard has been daily visited by about a dozen of these beautiful ‘songbirds.’ For hours on end they scamper over our bushes gorging themselves on red berries. At other times they will perch near each other in one of the maple trees in our yard. They do not seem to fear humans as much as some of the other common birds.”
Our reader lives in a residential section of Manchester and asks if it is exceptional to be visited by these birds at this or any time of the year. Of course the cedar waxwing is a moderately common summer resident of New Hampshire. It is usually absent in winter, but occasionally present. Once in a great while it appears to be very common locally, especially in southeastern sections of our state. This sleek bird prefers wooded districts as a rule, however, like many of our winter bird neighbors it comes quite close to our homes and exchanges its company for morsels of food.
During winter I look to northern skies and hope for visits from a Canada jay, northern shrike, brown-capped chickadee, pine grosbeak, white winged crossbill and kinglet. I search snow-covered fields for snow buntings, horned larks and redpolls. I do not always, nor even often, see these but this is the usual. Because it is so, I am always surprised when I hear of birds that seem to forget to go south. Perhaps, because of this, it seems all the more unusual to see and hear about mockingbirds, song and white-throated sparrows, meadowlarks and cedar waxwings.
But this same reader also had other friendly visitors. She writes: “We also have had in our back yard about six robins for the past three or four weeks. They, along with waxwings, help themselves to the berries. These robins are the largest robins we have ever seen. They can barely get around on the bushes.”
I suspect the size of these robins is merely an illusion due to their fluffed out feathers because of a colder climate than they are used to.
We have had other reports of robins being seen in groups of four or six. The robin is a rare winter resident in extreme southeastern New Hampshire, usually very rare elsewhere in winter, according to “A List of Birds of New Hampshire” by Tudor Richards.
Our reader from Manchester also inquired about food the cedar waxwings eat. Both the cedar waxwing and the robin prefer berries found on shrubs and bushes at this time of year. Some of these plantings are: cedars or junipers, mulberries, spruces, black gum, elderberries, serviceberries, greenbriers, hollies, mountain ash and hawthorns. The fruit or seeds of these plantings will often attract birds to your garden. Other foods that the cedar waxwing has been known to eat are pieces of raw apple, baked apple, raisins, grapes, frozen crabapples and fresh or canned cherries. Crabapples are apt to remain on the trees in winter and fruit eating birds will delight in them. Robins, strangely enough, will eat peanut butter and beef suet.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talk columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.