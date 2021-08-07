Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 9, 1965.
SHERRY’S COLLECTION was a precious one. It contained an assortment of dried leaves, a battered and very rusty soup tin, a part of a dead branch which she proudly announced to be a forked stick, a flat stone, and the prize of all, a blooming wild rose in place of a daisy because she thought it was prettier. The littlest scavenger had done well.
In the early evening seven of us climbed the hill, four of us and three youngsters. At the top, the children, undaunted by the heat of the past day, scampered over rocks and climbed trees. Donna climbed the highest and we were serenaded by her whistling. We four sprawled beneath an apple tree, there to make the transition from a busy day to the calm of evening. Gradually the peacefulness of the place penetrated and we felt refreshed. Graham and I, like all small boys, became mischievous. Apples that had fallen to the ground were excellent missiles and Mildred and Becky were the targets. The girls, however, were not content to remain targets and it was not long before small green apples were flying in every direction. The hill no longer was quiet.
The youngsters, hearing our tumult, returned from their tree climbing and entered into the spirit of the game. Shouts and laughter blended for a short time, too short for the youngsters but tiredness had claimed the oldsters. It was then that Graham devised the scavenger hunt. From a sweater pocket he pulled lists which contained items to be searched for. From another place he managed three paper bags. the lists and the bags were distributed to the children. They were off in separate directions on their search. The purposed for devising the scavenger hunt had been twofold. The more obvious, I suppose, being a solution to that old problem of keeping youngsters busy. The second and really important reason was to allow them to learn to search out and identify things of nature.
Natural beauty
I had never heard of a natural history scavenger hunt before. Of course, I was very pleased, for me it is imperative that youngsters gain a more complete understanding of the things of natural beauty that surround them. Gray’s list included a leaf from a white ash tree. Because of this, the youngsters learned that the leaf of the ash is different from that of the maple and the oak. He called for an acorn and Linda produced a hickory nut thinking it was an old acorn which had lost its cap. Corrections were gently made. Flat stones and forked sticks appeared in assorted sizes and there were other items listed that were successfully found.
From the beginning we had been amazed to see that after the children had scanned their lists they had definite ideas where certain of the articles could be found. Apparently during the past few weeks they had become quite familiar with “their hill” and it was quite apparent that they had been more observing than we imagined.
Eventually every item of the list had been found except one. There wasn’t a wild bird’s feather to be had. We all looked but with no success.
The evening had been most enjoyable and the children, without realizing it, learned not only to be more observant, but they had gained a broader knowledge of nature and her ways.
A rematch was promised. Next time the children will make a list for us and we will be tested. How successful will we be? No one knows but perhaps we know more than they how difficult it is to identify what there is before us to see.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.