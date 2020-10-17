Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2004.
ANIMALS AS weather prognosticators?
For as long as I can remember I have heard folks discuss the general condition and fall activity of wild creatures as predictors of winter weather.
Insects are frequently embraced as being weather-wise. Perhaps the woolly bear caterpillar is the most famous because of the black band in their bristle coats. Superstition says that the length of this black band indicates the harshness of a coming winter — the longer the band, the more brutal the winter. Experts say that this coloration simply indicates how near the caterpillar is to its full growth before fall weather stimulates it to seek shelter for winter.
An insect-weather question was recently raised in a letter from a reader who wondered if the activity of spiders could predict what the oncoming winter would be like.
She wrote: “Always enjoy your column. Have learned many things from you. I live on the second floor and I have spiders, large and small, all around. I have never seen them build webs so high and there are so many. There is a large one especially about the size of a quarter with legs extended. He is dark brown with a black oval spot on his belly and two white spots on top of that. I don’t know too much about spiders but I have never seen so many. Does it mean something weather-wise toward the upcoming winter? Or something? They say everything in nature is connected. If you can, please enlighten me about my questions.”
Sorry to say, I am not familiar enough with the habits of spiders to even give a hint as to whether they are weather predictors or not.
Out of doors, soon after the first frosts, many spiders move downward from trees and shrubs to the shelter of grass or fallen leaves. Some spend the winter in leaf mold, but others bury downward into the first few inches of soil.
There are more than 35,000 named species of spiders worldwide, about 3,000 live in North America. With respect to identifying the spider described by our reader, it is quite possible that one of the UNH County Extension offices or the state entomologist could.
Nearly 100 years ago there was a popular rhyme which went like this:
“If hornets build low. Winter storms and snow.
If hornets build high. Winter mild and dry.”
This rhyme supported an old superstition founded, no doubt, on the belief that hornets lived in their nests all winter. They do not, as all but the queen die. She goes underground for the winter.
A lot of superstitions involve hornets. One having to do with ground-nesting wasps, known as “yellow jackets,” goes like this: An old gamekeeper observed that the height at which hornets make their nests above the water would be a rough index as to the amount of rain that could be expected to fall during the summer. His theory was that if the wasps built at the top of the bank near a brook, it would be a wet season. If they built almost at the water level, it would be a dry season.
Other superstitions involve hornets predicting weather in the short run. For example: Wasps seen flying about in great numbers toward evening is a sign that the next day will be fair and hot, but if they retire early as if to hide or shelter themselves, that is a sign of storms. I am not sure what hour would be an indication of early or late retirement. Frankly, I have always felt that the earlier a wasp retired, the better, especially so when they chose to build their underground nests near our home or where we were working in our woodlot.
Another superstition goes like this: For wasps, hornets and gnats to bite more eagerly than usual is a sign of rainy weather. In England, many believe that the first wasp seen in spring should be killed, thereby ensuring good luck and freedom from enemies throughout the year. They also believe that if a wasp stings you, it is a sign that your enemies will get the best of you.
Opposed to this is the belief that the first wasp you see should not be killed, and others believe that it is bad luck to kill a wasp at any time.
Another says: If the first wasp of the season is seen inside your house, that is a sign that you are to form a pleasant acquaintance. And one that may seem a contradiction claims that if wasps build inside a house, it is a sign that the occupants are coming to want.
Other superstitions concern mammals as weather prognosticators. For example, reference is made to the length or quality of an animal’s fur as a basis of predicting winter weather. After years of study. Zoo officials say that an animal’s winter coat discloses not weather to come, but the nature of the preceding summer. Hot, dry summers lead to light coats while cool, wet summers lead to thick coats.
Another refers to the speed with which squirrels gather and store nuts as a prediction of either a hard or easy winter.
