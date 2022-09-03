Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sept. 4, 1971.
ONE OF THE MOST interesting letters we have received recently came from a longtime reader and bird bander in Canaan, with which there was enclosed a picture of their family dog posing beside a pet woodchuck.
“The dog was taught to sit and watch Charlie eat his plate of bread and milk till it was down to the ‘lapping stage.’ Then he helped clean up the plate.”
Our good reader then went on to say she had more pictures of Charlie, including one showing him going into the house through a hole he had torn in the screening of the door.
She also stated she believes that any dog, if started out young enough, will be friends with any animal or bird. “All of the birds I have hand raised,” she said, “have been friends with our bull terrier. Tiny, the quail, sleeps right tight beside her.”
With the same letter was also enclosed a colored slide of an albino starling which she had hand raised. “It was in the small pinfeather stage when found in a starling nest under the eaves of an old house that was being remodeled. The other birds were normal. This one had a white bill, white legs, and very pink eyes. After I let the bird go it was seen at a feeder in Vermont and came right to the grandchildren at their summer place. They took pictures and after they found out who banded it they sent me one. I had a copy made and wrote a story and sent the picture to the National Audubon magazine and they printed the picture and story. It left that place and someone else took it and kept it in a cage where it died. They even wrote me after they found out I banded it to see if I would send them another one. I believe I told them I never expected to see another and that they should not take in a wild bird. It had never been caged.”
.
Another astonishing wildlife story came from a reader in Suncook. Her letter follows:
“You will never believe this. I was sitting out back by the river watching our bird feeder (suet). A tiny red-breasted nuthatch was feeding upside down and all around, really enjoying himself, when a big male blue jay lighted on a nearby branch, just eyeing the little one. Little red-breast, startled, flew away. Mr. Blue Jay, feeling satisfied, took over the feeder. But the little nuthatch got his dander up and started harassing the blue jay, flitting all around him and actually nipping him. Then he boldly stole a piece of suet out of His Nibs’ mouth. Mr. Blue Jay flew away, licking his wounds on a nearby tree while the little nuthatch resumed his feeding antics. I watched for another 20 minutes or so, but His Nibs didn’t return and the little one flew away after eating his fill.”
Strange as it may seem, I can easily believe this story, for I know these little red-breasted nuthatches are sparky as all get out. We have had a pair of them both at the farm and at the lake. And although I have never seen one actually take a piece of suet from another bird’s mouth, I have never known a time when the little fellow didn’t succeed in driving away whatever larger bird it chose. I have seen both downy and hairy woodpeckers, the larger white-breasted nuthatches, chickadees, and an occasional purple finch give ground. Purple finches do not seem to be as easily disturbed as other birds.
.
Stacy Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.