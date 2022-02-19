Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 25, 1984.
MARCH IS A MONTH that I look forward to. It gives promise that nature will once again become alive — waking from hibernation, so’s to speak. I do enjoy winter, but there comes a time when I’ve had enough of cold and snow and dark days — the “dead of winter” has spent its welcome.
March of itself is often as active a month as far as disagreeable weather is concerned as its predecessors. It is no softy in that regard but it does hold expectation of better things to come. Spring arrives according to the calendar on the 21st, and that of itself is something to look forward to. How do we really know when spring arrives? The answer, I suppose, is within us for spring can mean different things to different people. I shall speak for myself.
Spring means that the air has a soft fragrance. It is gentle on my cheek and I breathe it easily. Winter’s sharp sting has gone. Snow hides in shady places. It has a dinginess about it that leaves the impression it is trying to hide within itself. It is as if the snow recognizes that its time has come. And when it melts, it gives life to trees and all growing things and makes it possible for the first flowers to bloom — blood root, hepaticas, and later on, mayflowers. And yes, even skunk cabbage.
Have you ever seen skunk cabbage in bloom? Believe me, it is a remarkable sight. Come with me for a moment while we venture off the beaten path and enter a swampy place. As we bend down to look at the ice crazed ground, we hear Thoreau speak. He says, “Winter and death are ignored. The circle of life is complete. Are these false prophets? Is it a lie or a vain boast underneath the skunk cabbage bud pushing it upward and lifting the dead leaves with it?” Sure enough, the purplish shell-like leaf which curls about the tiny flowers, rather startling beautiful to behold, has risen to be the first flower of spring. Later the true leaves, usually two in number, will unfold. Most folks think Indian poke or false hellebore is skunk cabbage. Grandfather told me it was, but I learned later he had been wrong. He rarely was, but such discrepancies do not diminish his stature.
I still listen for the bluebird in mid-March. I always used to hear it about the time us boys would get out our baseball gloves and begin the toss and catch games that preceded our regular season. Baseball was king in the spring. But so were bluebirds!
They came before robins, and I always thought robins got much more credit than they deserved. It was not until years later that I learned that a few robins spend the winters with us here in northern New England, and whenever they were seen (even in January or February), their picture was apt to be placed in the newspapers under the heading, “First Robin of Spring!” I haven’t seen such attention paid lately.
A bright sunny day in March, with a blue sky as a background for great white clouds, can hardly be improved upon. Even the winds are welcome for they serve to dry up the mud. March isn’t very old before men drive spiles and hang buckets to intercept the sap rising in the veins of the sugar maples. Buds begin to swell and some burst before March has itself disappeared. It is those red buds of the swamp maples that bring the first bright colors to the spring landscape. As as the days warm, the poplar trees break out their catkins, akin to pussy willows. I’ve always felt how attractive they are, fuzzy bits of felt hanging downward, full of motion, as the breeze freshens.
Yes, March is a month I look forward to, but for now I simply want to look for signs of spring. Never let it be said I would shorten by life by rushing the season!
