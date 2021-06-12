Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on June 21, 2003.
LATE MAY AND EARLY June bring us some of the most beloved wildflowers, several of which need all the help they can get to survive.
This thought was brought to mind as I read a letter from a Franklin reader who on June 6 wrote: “Could you help us resolve the issue of cutting our exotic wildflowers for the dining room table. People often tell us we shouldn’t cut Lady’s Slippers, Trilliums, or Jack-in-the-pulpits because they are scarce and endangered. Please give us the facts on which are and are not at risk.”
Before I discuss each of the wildflowers inquired of, I should note that many states including New Hampshire have laws prohibiting the picking of wildflowers.
New Hampshire’s RSA Chapter 217-A:9, entitled “Prohibited Acts,” is quite clear on this point. It reads: “It shall be a violation of this chapter for any person, other than the owner of the land on which a plant listed under RSA 217-A:5 is located, to uproot, dig, take, remove, damage, destroy, possess, sell, or offer for sale in intrastate, interstate or foreign commerce, import, deliver, carry, transport or ship any endangered or threatened species from public highways, public property, waters of the state or from the property of another without required and valid state or federal permits or both. Nothing in this section shall limit the rights of private property owners to take plants from their own lands.” Each of the wildflowers inquired of by our Franklin reader are covered by this law.
The reason for these laws is well and simply explained by the following quote from the book, “Wild Flowers” written by Homer D. House and published by The Macmillan Company in 1937: “Many woodland wildflowers like the Trailing Arbutus, Trilliums, Windflower, Moccasin Flower (and other Lady’s Slippers) and Gentians are easily destroyed by picking. Care should be taken to cut as few as possible.”
The pink lady slipper (Cypriedium acaule) is our state wildflower. It is so declared in New Hampshire’s Revised Statutes Annotated: RSA-3:17.
Lady’s slippers are particularly vulnerable to picking as they propagate poorly and are very difficult to grow. Following bloom, the seeds of lady’s slippers, like those of other orchids, are dust-like and seed propagation is very difficult. Although mature plants can and usually do increase by forming new root buds and shoots, letting the plant go to seed can’t hurt.
Trilliums also are difficult to grow and although it is quicker to propagate them from rhizome offsets taken when the rhizome is 4 to 6 years old, the mature red seeds can be planted in the fall as soon as they ripen. They may require up to two years to germinate and another two to three years for the plants to bloom.
Jack-in-the-pulpits will sow themselves if left undisturbed. In late summer or fall, red berries up to one-half inch in diameter ripen in a packed cluster. Although Jack-in-the-pulpits may be propagated from root offshoots taken in the fall or early spring, it would appear that probably the easiest way to grow them is from seed. Germination is quite high and plants will bloom the second year after sowing.
A picked blossom can produce no seeds for propagation purposes.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.