Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 23, 1980.
HAVE THE RACCOONS got into your corn yet, asked my good friend who takes care of my woods.
Mildred and I were sitting in his kitchen one warm August afternoon discussing this and that when all of a sudden he raised the question.
Now, this is an annual question, a query which has always been answered in the affirmative and I have no doubt my friend expected such was the case this year.
Mildred answered first. “Yes, they have, and do you know what I am doing about it?”
“No,” came the reply, “but I would like to.”
I sensed he thought he already knew the answer, but even if he did his interest seemed genuine enough.
Mildred continued, “I’ve been sleeping with them,” she announced boldly.
I noticed one eyebrow raised and then the other and then a broad grin steadily increased until it took up much of his face. “Well, I declare!” he said.
Mildred went on, “We put up a tent in the back of the truck. I have an air mattress and sleeping bagg and I’m as comfortable as can be. Chipper stays in the tent with me and he has a mighty strong growl when raccoons are on the prowl.” (Chipper, by the way, is a German shepherd and is Mildred’s constant companion.)
“Sounds like a good idea. Did it work?”
“Sure did,” Mildred said. “At least up to now. I suspect that we may have switched their habits, for I do believe I saw a bit of damage which must have happened in broad daylight.”
And then Mildred inquired if he had had any raccoon trouble.
“You bet, but I am working on it. I’ve got this old trap that a fellow left here, said he didn’t want it anymore, and I hadn’t gotten around to throwing it to the dump. It wouldn’t hold an old bear raccoon, but if some young city raccoon came along it would snag him, I’ll bet. It didn’t work well last night, though.”
“Oh?” we chorused, our interest increasing.
“I’ll tell you about it,” he said. He titled back in his chair, kind of like he was settling down for a spell, and he went on. “Last night after supper I dug out this old trap, set it and sprang it a few times just to see if it was working properly. Then I hunted up one of these new fangled milk carrying cases made of plastic. I knocked a hole through one side and took it and the trap outdoors. Night before last a raccoon had gotten into my corn just enough to start my dander rising. I cut a stout stake to hitch the trap to and about 10 feet from my corn patch I drove it into the ground. Then I set the trap, placed it and the bait inside the bottom-up milk case and everything looked ready. I sleep right next to the area where the trap was set and I figured that when I heard a commotion I’d get right up, shine my flashlight out the window, and if a raccoon was caught I’d strike while the iron was hot, so’s to speak.”
“Did you have any luck?” I asked.
“What did you use for bait?” Mildred inquired.
“Bait? Oh, I figured raccoons would like chicken more than corn, so I used that. Unfortunately, my theory was right but my trap wasn’t. But I’ve got him foxed now! Last night the raccoon came around all right but he didn’t make a sound. He sprung the trap, gorged himself on the bait and then had his corn. I should say my corn.”
“Your reference to out-foxing him. How did you do that?” I asked.
“This morning I was mighty careful when I set that trap. I had a little chicken left and I added a beef bone with some meat still on it. I arranged things so there is no way any raccoon can get in under that box and get at the bait without springing the trap,” he said.
“They are kind of tricky,” I mumbled, but not loud enough to expect an answer.
“Come, let’s go out and take a look and I’ll show you,” he said with zest.
We left the cool comfort of his kitchen and went outside into the afternoon heat. He proudly led us to the trap outside. He fairly beamed, anticipating his future success. He bent over the trap and peered beneath.
If you have ever seen a look of disappointment steal a pleasant look from a man’s face, you have an idea of the way his expression changed. It was quite a sight. Both Mildred and I spoke of it later when we were on our way home. We hadn’t dared to say anything while in the company of this good man.
“Well, I’ll be!” he said with great vigor. “Will you look at that. The trap’s sprung and the bait’s all gone, bone and all. The critter’s been here in broad daylight and has stolen the bait while I was reading right there in the kitchen.”
We both said words of sympathy, but they went unheard. A faraway look had crowded out the look of disappointment. His mind was churning. If I were a betting man, I’d wager a small sum that the raccoon would lose the next round.
But, then, you can’t be sure where raccoons are concerned, now can you?
.
Stacy Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.