Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 1, 2003.
ODD BIRD BEHAVIOR was described by one of our Lee readers who wrote in part: “On Feb. 10, a flock of 16 American robins were feeding on what I call Christmas red berries from the roadside bushes. I just put out some bird seed for the sparrows.
“This flock of robins along with sparrows, a catbird, a few blue jays, a couple of chickadees and two cardinals were all trying to gobble and steal food from one another all at the same time. It was really a sight to see. This is the God’s truth and I have never seen this before or seen birds act so odd. I had no witness to this odd display of the birds as the weather forecast predicts a small snowstorm coming to this area this afternoon and a night of zero degrees.”
Watching feeder birds gobble up food as if it was going out of style is almost a sure prediction that a storm is soon to arrive. Birds seem to know a storm is on its way and oft-times almost appear to be in a panic to eat as much food as possible. Checking a barometer when such behavior is observed almost always finds that the atmospheric pressure has dropped. It would appear that birds sense a lowering of barometric pressure and are warned of an approaching storm.
Weather changes frequently bring about day-to-day variations in a bird’s activities. In a storm of relatively short duration, most birds, in addition to eating as much as they can, conceal themselves in coniferous trees, if available. They perch on branches close to the trunk, as these locations offer the most protection. Birds also duck into bird houses, tree cavities and even buildings to wait out a storm.
Ice storms can be particularly destructive because ice can form on a flying bird’s wings just as it does on aircraft. When that happens, birds can be brought down with disastrous results. During World War II, many common loons from a flock flying over the Atlantic Ocean fell to the deck of a U.S. destroyer, their wings encased with ice. Such conditions do not just affect large birds. For example, in Quincy, Mass., W.G. Sheldon found hundreds of starlings lying helpless on the ground with their wings heavily coated with ice.
Prolonged cold rains early in spring and in summer, even if lasting only a short period, can raise hob with insect-eating birds such as swallows, tanagers, swifts and warblers. All too frequently our tree swallows arrive just before a cold, wet spring snowstorm when insects disappear. After such a time, we have found single birds and sometimes two or three dead as they tried to huddle together for warmth in one of our birdhouses.
The winter of 1957-58, especially following New Year’s Day, was so severe that thousands of birds were decimated by the cold winter in the southern United States to Florida. Nesting surveys in the spring and summer of 1958 showed many insectivorous birds to be far below their normal numbers.
Hail storms have been known to kill innumerable wild birds, especially when such storms occur in June or July. Interestingly enough, more hail falls in the center of our continent than along either coast.
In 1895, cold and storms overwhelmed the bluebirds in the south and almost wiped them out. For two or three years, very few were seen in New England.
.
A Manchester reader wrote in mid-February: “Recently on my school bus route I noticed hundreds upon hundreds of crows perched on a tree and not for the first time. This is in an area not far from Lake Massabesic. My questions to you: (1) Where do crows sleep at night? (2) Do they all hang out together?”
In past years such flocks of crows in Manchester have been called to our attention. Large nighttime-gathering crows are known as “roosts.” With few exceptions, the crows that roost in any area in winter are birds that have migrated from somewhere else, usually from the north. Crow roosts can comprise thousands of birds, but most of these large roosts are located in more isolated areas.
As dawn arrives, the flock breaks into smaller groups to search for food, returning to the roost at dusk.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.