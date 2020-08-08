Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 4, 1973.
IN MY “DOWN ON THE FARM” lectures I have a thread running throughout which is a constant reminder to my audience that we often step over or unknowingly pass by great beauty every day. In winter it may be a single snowflake, or in summer a tiny blossom. But as often as I preach this message I am always startled when I come across some wild growing thing that I have seen a thousand times — and yet have never seen before.
This summer while walking from the parking lot I noticed a low-growing yellow and orange flower, but was in too much of a hurry to bend down for a better look. I could not call the plant by name and that troubled me a little, but it was not until I noticed it for the third day that I stopped for a close look. It was beautiful. Its shape and color, and all about it was pleasant.
And so later I took one of my flower books in hand and turned to the section of yellow flowers — and there it was on the printed page, as clear as anything. “Butter-and-eggs” is its name. Can you imagine one who had spent 25 years in the egg business, and who had also churned many a pound of country butter, not knowing there was a plant by such a name? I couldn’t believe I’d never seen it before!
Since that day I have found the plant growing beside the road almost everywhere, and in great profusion. Such beauty, and I have never noticed!
The blossoms of the butter-and-egg plant are most interesting structurally. They are two-lipped and each is set on top of a tubular sac-like structure that, of course, originates at the stem. The upper lip consists of two lobes while the lower is made up of three lobes. There is an orange-colored tuft resting on the top of the lower yellow lip.
When a heavy insect, usually a bumble bee, wishes to taste the nectar of the butter-and-egg, it alights on the lower lip. When it does, the mouth of the flower opens up. Thus the bumble bee gains entrance.
In the literature one is apt to find a reference to the fact that the butter-and-egg is called by other names. Eggs-and-bacon, for one. Also, Jacob’s ladder, brideweed, rabbit flower, and a couple of rather incredulous names — impudent lawyer and deadmen’s bones. I could argue that perhaps the mouthlike flower might cause the reference “impudent lawyer,” but in looking at the plant I can’t possibly imagine how in the world “deadmen’s bones” cold be applied. But maybe there is a time near the midnight hour when the wind rattles the plant and it emits skeletal sounds.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.