Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2009.
WINTER ROBINS were on the mind of a Manchester reader who wrote in early January: “Two mornings in a row (Jan. 9 and 10) five very fat, healthy-looking robins visited our bird-feeding area. They ate on the ground below the feeder and in the crab-apple trees. On each of these days the weather was mostly sunny and the temperature was 22 and 7 degrees, respectively. We have had an occasional robin visit us during the winter months here in the Hermit Cove/Harbourside area, but never a gathering of five!”
When a good supply of wild fruit and berries is available, the American robin can take good care of itself during the dead of winter. Robins also enjoy raisins and apples when available in feeding areas.
The well-known ornithologist, Edward Howe Forbush, in his Volume III, “Birds of Massachusetts and Other New England States,” wrote: “In some years when persistent berries are abundant in the north, hundreds of robins pass the winter in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as they did in the winter of 1924-25, but this is unusual. Most of our robins, however, go south in the winter and probably all those that winter in New England are hardy birds that nest in Ungava, Labrador, and other northern regions, and even some of these perish of privation and cold in severe New England winters.”
.
Former state Rep. Richard Brewster of Andover recently wrote: “I put on new clapboards on my house a little over 20 years ago. They have been painted with latex paint about every six years. This year for the first time the blue jays are pecking all the paint off the bottom four clapboards in a 20-foot strip. Why?”
In past years, several of our readers have voiced similar complaints with respect to blue jays eating paint.
When the question was first posed, I asked our readers if they had found a solution to this vexing problem. A gentleman from Newport wrote: “Blue jays are not only noisy but destructive as well. This is a layman’s answer, not a professional’s or a chemical engineer’s, to solve the problem of jays eating paint.
“Blue jays eat Texture 1-11 siding as well as trim if latex paint is used. My problem started several years ago on my white trim. The local Aubuchon manager tipped me off as to what to do. Change from latex to good old-fashioned oil paint. Slather on white primer right down to the wood and then add white top coat. Don’t worry about getting down to the wood. If you do, OK, and if you don’t, OK, too. That stopped my spring blue jay problem.”
Rep. Brewster added: “I feed the birds: Four crows, 20 blue jays, and many smaller birds by simply putting piles of seeds on top of the snow in view of my kitchen windows. My two 8-year-old black cats don’t bother them. They must realize a black cat on white snow defeats stealth. Will these birds be around next summer or will they move farther north?”
Crows, blue jays, robins, and certain hawks and owls, as well as several species of birds referred to as “winter finches” that visit our New Hampshire feeding areas in winter return to their northern nesting grounds as their native food supply becomes available.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.