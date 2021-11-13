Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 9, 1962.
ON COLD FALL evenings after the darkness has settled in our valley and the bustle of the day has ceased, we like to spend a few quiet moments sitting in front of the big fireplace in the kitchen. It is pleasing indeed to watch the bluish-white tipped flames curl upward from under a good-sized stick of rock maple and join the yellow-orange blaze bursting from the softwood kindling. The faint wisps of wood smoke that have spilled silently into the room lend a delicate tang to the air. It has almost become a tradition at this time of year to pour a glass of cider and let its sweet smoothness accompany our pleasant vigil.
One can nearly always get a rousing discussion started on the subject of cider. Some folks like their cider straight from the press. Others prefer theirs after it has attained a bubbling snappiness, while there are those who don’t really care for cider until it has been properly added to and respectfully aged in an old whiskey barrel.
In any case, many “old timers” will inform you that “now-a-days they don’t maker cider they way they used to.” The truth of the matter is that 30 years ago they didn’t make cider “the way they used to” either.
When I was a small boy I remember “Uncle Charlie” used to make it quite plain to all who would give ear that there was an art to making good cider and that folks who claimed to be cider makers were actually nothing more than “apple squeezers.” “They don’t know what good cider tasted like!”
It became an annual occurrence each fall, to listen to “Uncle Charlie” roam back through his memory and piece together scraps of recollections on the subject of making good cider. “Uncle” used to tell of how his father would select a fair-weather Saturday, get out the chestnut mare, hitch her to the flat-bed wagon, call all the youngsters together, hand them a burlap sack and inform the assembled group that the time had come to collect cider apples.
As “Uncle Charlie” told it, his dad was a great hunter. There was hardly a back pasture or wood lot that he hadn’t become familiar with in his search for wild birds and game. He’d startled deer and partridge from under every old apple tree in the county and wherever he went, he had always tasted the apples.
He had selected several wild apple trees to be visited before he “laid in his barrel of cider” for the winter. These wild trees were mostly producers of green or yellow apples. Only once in a while were there a few red ones. The trees had no scientific names or much economic value but they did produce a few apples that could be blended with other apples to make a tasty cider.
When the wagon drew up and stopped near one of these wild apple trees, the youngsters would pile out and the search would begin. Several sacks had to be filled before the chestnut mare would be headed toward home. Gathering cider apples took nearly all day and as “Uncle Charlie” put it, “The day the cider apples were gathered was a red letter day that everyone looked forward to.”
On the way home the apples were delivered to a neighbor who owned a cider press. This particular press was powered by a water wheel and the youngsters enjoyed watching the big wheel turn as the water rushed over it from the spillway. As the apples were being pressed samples of the juice were drawn at frequent intervals and passed out freely. Finally after the children and the cider barrel had been filled they were all loaded into the flat-bed wagon and another year’s cider making was over.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks author for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.