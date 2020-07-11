Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 31, 1999.
A QUESTION WAS raised at the conclusion of an interesting letter about Canada geese from one of our Barnstead readers who wrote: “I am writing about a little miracle that happened at my sister’s home in Barnstead.
“On June 11, 1988, my sister and her husband bought two baby Canada geese and named them Gus and Hattie. Each year Hattie would lay her eggs and sit on them. As they were brother and sister the eggs were not fertile, so they would break up after the time the eggs would hatch.
“One day Gus was hit by a car. He lived a few years, but died in March 1994. Hattie was very lonesome, so they bought a baby China goose for a companion. One night they did not come up from the pond and something must have grabbed Hattie’s wing and broke it. The vet had to amputate it. Hattie and the white goose were happy until one day he also was hit by a car. Hattie was alone again.
“Occasionally in the fall, a flock of wild geese going South would land on their pond and try to coax her to come with them. As she was, she could not fly away. This spring two male Canada geese landed on the pond. One continued on his way but the other stayed and chose Hattie for his mate. This was late in the spring and Hattie had already laid her egg. They wondered if the two had mated but it did not seem the right timing to have a fertile egg. Hattie continued to sit on the egg.
“I was visiting her one morning (May 14) and my sister was saying they were thinking of breaking Hattie up as they thought it was the right time. I went out to see Hattie in her house and was surprised to see a little downy head peeking out, from under her wing.
“The little gosling is growing fast and getting feathers. We are wondering what will happen this fall when her mate wants to go South. Will the little one go with him? Hattie will be very sad. Right now they are a happy threesome.”
In the recent past, other than in New Hampshire’s coastal Great Bay area, Canada geese were seen only briefly on ponds and feeding in fields during their migrations in spring and fall. Rarely did they nest in the state.
However, during the past decade the “resident” goose population has increased noticeably. With this fact in mind, it is quite possible the male Canada goose that has now taken up residence and fathered a gosling will remain with his new mate, as these geese frequently mate for life. There also is a fair possibility that the gosling will remain with its parents providing its migratory instinct is not too strongly developed. If it is, of course, all bets are off.
Small farms and private ponds with a lot of pasture or lawn around them encourage the Canada geese to become permanent residents. Interestingly, in many cases these resident geese do not nest along the edges of these ponds because cover is scarce, but rather nest at nearby beaver ponds or river backwaters. After nesting, the birds then move their young to these ponds where they have plenty of grass to feed upon.
The “resident” geese in New Hampshire, averaging between seven and nine pounds, are generally smaller than the Canada geese found in other parts of the United States. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game biologist Ted Walski, the survival rate of the young of our resident geese appears to be fairly good. Geese like green grass and they eat a lot of it, he reported. Golf courses also offer good feed and during fall and spring resident geese, along with the migratory geese, enjoy feeding on corn fields.
Our reader’s mention that the early settings of the Canada goose eggs were infertile because of Hattie and Gus being brother and sister brought me back to the days when I managed a poultry farm that engaged in poultry breeding work. Inbreeding was used there to some extent.
The closest form of inbreeding is the mating of a full brother to a full sister. The purpose of inbreeding in poultry is to improve certain characteristics in future strains of birds, such as increased egg production, egg size or improved shell color (especially in brown eggs).
On the other hand, inbreeding can bring out undesirable characteristics. For example, experiments have demonstrated that hatchability has been found to be lower, occasionally quite pronounced, which may have been the case with Gus and Hattie. Chick mortality is another undesirable characteristic that increased in inbred pairs compared to nonrelated mated pairs.
However, inbreeding, if accompanied by intelligent selection, can make rapid improvement possible because superior families can be readily separated from inferior families.
