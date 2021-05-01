Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 29, 2000.
ANIMAL BEHAVIOR has always fascinated me. Their activities range from the easily explained to the astonishing.
The following experience, quoted from a Hampton couple, seems to me to meet the criteria of being highly unusual. They wrote: “My wife and I have enjoyed your weekly articles for many years yet never had a reason to write to you until now as we have a question about a situation that occurred last September in the New York State Adirondacks.
“Together, we stood about six feet above the water level on a 70-foot long rock that jutted out from the land as a barrier protecting a five-acre bay on Brant Lake, N.Y. This bay is on the west side of the lake about 1 1/2 miles northeast of us and at least 100 yards away.
“It was about four o’clock in the afternoon and the lake was very calm — not even a ripple. As we looked to the east across the mile to the other side, I spotted what I thought was a turtle swimming toward us from the point northeast of us. It was a good 100 yards away but the ripples were noticeable on the flat calm and with the lowering sun. I commented on it to my wife as we enjoyed this wonderful afternoon. We talked about the turtle’s apparent speed and wake. It seemed to be heading toward us. As it came closer, within 100 feet, we saw the animal’s tail moving from side-to-side in sort of a sculling manner. We thought it was a muskrat. It was not a turtle and it was on course towards a tree south of our rock. We walked toward the targeted tree as the small animal swam within 15 feet from us. It was sculling like a sailor in Venice and it seemed to watch us and the targeted tree that was about two feet from the water’s edge. It made landfall about 10 feet from us and to our amazement it was a red squirrel. Yes, this red squirrel immediately moved behind the tree and disappeared.
“We went to the tree and saw a hole where we believed the squirrel went. We agreed that it was a red squirrel as we have seen many of them along with grey squirrels, muskrats and minks. However we did not know squirrels swam. We have seen rats swim in various ocean harbors but they did sort of a dog-paddle. This animal was sculling and we are still wondering if this is a novelty. Can you help us?”
This letter so intrigued me that, having never witnessed a swimming red squirrel, I began searching through my many references to find out about their swimming ability. As of this writing, the only information I have uncovered on the subject was written by John James Audubon in his “Quadrupeds of North America.” Audubon wrote: “This species red squirrel can both swim and dive. We once observed some lads shaking a red squirrel from a sapling that grew on the edge of a small mill-pond. It fell into the water and swam to the opposite shore, performing the operation of swimming moderately well, and reminding us by its movements of the meadow mouse, when similarly occupied. It was ‘headed’ by its untiring persecutors on the opposite shore, where on being pelted with sticks we noticed it diving two or three times, not in a graceful curving manner of the mink or muskrat but with short and ineffectual plunges of a foot or two at a time.”
The term “sculling” has been used to describe the swimming style of a muskrat. I have watched these animals at our beaver pond and because of their tail movement their wake is dissimilar to that of the beaver. I have also noted that muskrats appear to work much harder than do beavers while swimming. However, they do make very good time when that is their inclination.
