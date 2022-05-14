Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 10, 1975.
I ONCE SAT ON A LOG opposite a man on a wall and listened. At first I did not hear what he was saying. I was saying things to myself.
And then a chickadee spoke and we both heard its happy tinkle. We then had a common view. And for a while we were engrossed in the life of the bird. When it passed from sight and made no more sound, we talked. And after I said what I wanted to say, I broke in while he was talking and began to listen. He said:
“A young man views the length of a day as that of a year, with the morning bringing the enthusiasm of spring, the afternoon the warmth of summer, the evening the colorful pleasure of autumn, and the night the cold quiet of winter. And the days, as the seasons, pass slowly.
“But the old man views a year as but a day. There is not time enough to do the things a man would do in his chosen way.
“Thoreau once wrote of an artist in the city of Kouroo who was disposed to strive after perfection. The artist reflected that in a perfect work, time does not enter. And so with that thought accomplished he set about his work.
“How often I have thought of that artist as I have set about to do a thing! Yet I found that time does enter. It is especially so for the young. They find perfection is indeed elusive. With age, perfection seems ever more elusive. Yet time, itself, is the elusive one. It races. We become breathless. But there is one thing the young know well, in their springtime. What someone else has failed in doing is yet still possible. And when failure crowds upon failure they do not lose heart, for the future is theirs.
“But what of those whose days are short? How can their lives be touched again with the hope of youth?
“Ah! But we are none of us old. Our days are still as long as those of youth — ’tis our perspective which has changed. The brightness of the days to come are dimmed, for they come too soon. The winter winds are heard even in September. Their chill is felt in November.
“But the warmth of autumn is still with us. The soft breezes of summer have hardly waned. There is much to see and much to do.
“And still time!
“Yes, still time. But we must increase our pace a bit, use what experience has taught, and recognize the reality of life and yes, the reality of death. We can’t ignore spring comes but once — and all the seasons but once.
“We must be about and stirring.”
It was here my youth interrupted.
“Spring comes but once you say? I do not believe it. I believe spring is eternal and that all the seasons are eternal. And they are with us, and all at the same time. Hope, work, dreams, and sleep — the four seasons.
“Why, I can’t accept the notion that there is any end to anything! What you, old man, leave undone is what I have to do. And what I leave is for someone else to grapple with. Life is forever — constant, yet ever changing. Running back upon itself, repeating, doing what once was done. But doings things better — I’m for that!”
“But did I say I wasn’t?”
And then there was silence between us while he thought of what next to say.
He spoke slowly.
“Yes, I want things better. But who’s to say what’s better. Do you mean easier? Shall we eliminate the struggle? I don’t think so. It was those struggling, springtime years that I think I liked the best. Though lately I am pretty well satisfied to leave things be. I’m too tired for too much change.
“But when I look back to the days when all was possible, I dream again of those successes I was striving for and found so few of. And some of the summer warmth of success comes back. Oh, I’ve had successes all right. As a matter of fact, right now I know I can have some more. You’re right, springtime’s not all gone yet! Let the winter winds blow. I’m too deaf to hear them. I’ve still got work to do.”
And with that he quickly rose to his feet, picked up his axe and stepped a lively pace.
He left me there to ponder what he’d said. In me, he’d seen himself again — as he was in his youth — strong, with a will to face whatever came.
I could do no less.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.