Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Jan. 31, 1976.
I LIKE TO BE in the winter woods.
Oh, I’m not too wild about the feel of a frosty face, but as soon as I get to doing more than just poking along I don’t notice it much. It has gotten so that I spend most of my free weekend time working with my woodland. There are always trees to be pruned, weeded and thinned.
I was asked the other day what I meant by weeding trees. And so for those to whom such a phrase is not understood, here’s a bit of an explanation.
My good friend, the late Jesse R. Hepler, used to say that a weed was a perfectly good plant that was out of place. And that would be an equally good definition of what I call a weed tree. In a forest, just as in the garden, you have to decide which crops you want to grow. Some folks like to eat pigweed. It tastes somewhat like soft spinach, that is if you put vinegar on it. Like most greens, I find a little pigweed goes a long way, and so one or two “messes” a year is satisfying to me. Thus, I would not allow much pigweed to grown in my garden, and certainly none that was unintended. If I found a pea plant doing nicely among the cabbages, I would yank out the pea plant. It would come in the “weed” class.
Let’s translate this into trees.
In certain sections of my woodland, I want white pine to grow. This means that eventually all hardwoods are “weeds” and are cut down, and if there is any value to them for firewood they are cut in the length desired and hauled to the nearest roadway to be taken home. Other areas are designed to grow good stands of hardwood — oak, maple, white birch for lumber, and so on. Here the trees need to be “weeded” also. I cut the poorer-looking trees which will never make a good saw log and, once again, arrange them beside the woods roads in neat piles. When these trees are removed there is more light and more fertility available for the remaining trees. This results in faster and better growth.
When I talk about pruning, I am referring to white pines. Any species of tree can be pruned, of course, but in my words I only bother with white pine. I like to take all the limbs off the tree up to a height of 16 feet, if possible. This will result in mighty good “clear” lumber. By “clear” I mean that there will be no knots showing in the finished boards. In any case, one should leave at least the top third of a pine in limbs. Otherwise, growth would be slowed to the point where there would be no benefits from pruning. A tree needs at least the top third with branches to grow well.
I use a pruning saw and take the limbs off just as close to the trunk as possible. Where there is a heavy limb to come down I make an undercut so that the limb won’t tear when it falls as it is nearly cut through. Some folks think they can do a good job by whacking off limbs with an axe. I’m not of that school.
So much for the forestry lesson for today.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.