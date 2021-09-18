Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sept. 18, 1971.
LIKE COLORED WAX from a dripping candle, our hillsides will soon become displays of reds, browns, greens, yellows, greys, and other assorted hues. And in the mornings, misty, and in the evenings, smoky — and at all times, beautiful.
I have a friend who lives in the Southwest who remarked one day, “You folks in New England make more out of dead leaves than anybody I know.” I guess he’s right if one were to look at the fall foliage as an economic opportunity, for there are certainly thousands of visitors to New England in the fall who come only for the beauty of that season. I must confess that were I to live in an area of little seasons I would probably travel here for the same reason. But life is not all economics.
Fall, however, is not looked forward to by some. I well remember, in a rather philosophical discussion about the seasons, being informed by an old New England Yankee that “Fall is a time for death — the leaves turn brown and die, many insects breathe their last, and as the ice comes even the water is quieted by a deathly pall.” The old fellow continued, “I like the spring, when the buds grow and burst into green. There are a thousand miles of green in the spring — green that means a new life. Even the air is fresh and not dusty as in fall.”
Well, whether you like the shades of passing that the colors of fall do mean, they are there. And even though I know the bare bones of the trees will be left to rattle in winter winds, I still enjoy the hills aflame in fall.
But there are other things in fall that can brighten one’s day — the soft whisper of songs of migrating warblers and thrushes, the calls of crows from distant corn fields, the spicy talk of blue jays, a glimpse of a doe with fawn browsing a meadow’s edge, or a stately buck looking down from a rise, the rush of duck wings as they rise from a marsh, the bright blue skies populated with cloud animals and other imagery. All these things, and many more, flit like butterflies before our view and make fall a special time of beauty and life. Life as it is, with future and past melding to create today.
I guess by now you know I like the fall, perhaps not better than the other three seasons but well enough to look for its time with pleasure. There are many facets to fall itself — the early bright colors slowing changing till bright becomes brown and grey skies cover blue and winds become sharp-toned through the trees. The time just before winter breaks — when the first snow falls and scrapes against the last of the leaves and moistens the ground with white.
There is a time of thinking of going inside and lighting logs in the fireplace and watching the flames recall the colors of fall on the hillsides once again — the shadows against the wall, dancing as the shadows of trees dance against a sunlit meadow. The memories of the outside are brought inside.
Fall is a time to enjoy. We can look into reflecting pools ringed with the colors of fall and see with clearer vision.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.