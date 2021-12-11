Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 22, 1984.
AS CHRISTMAS approaches, it is time for Mildred and me to go to our woods and choose a tree. We won’t choose a large one. We will look for one four feet or so in height, fairly symmetrical and well branched. It will hold several “old time” ornaments that have come down through the family. Strings of popcorn used to be popular with us but, as the years slipped by, the stringing process became too tedious. We do use a single string of lights, though, to give the tree a festive touch.
Sitting in my favorite easy chair one evening, thinking of this traditional activity, I began to daydream what would it be like to have a Christmas tree outside, one that would use wild things for decorations?
I let my imagination run on for a while and decided on the following:
The Christmas tree would be New Hampshire’s official tree, the white birch. Since the tree will really be used as a skeleton, so’s to speak, upon which to place the ornaments, the fullness that a conifer offers would not be necessary.
The white birch would be about 15 feet tall with radiant white bark and striking, black branches. I’ll drape its lower limbs with garlands of bittersweet in the same way as I would strings of popcorn. The bright orange, bittersweet berries will be a delight, not only to the eye, but also to hold the attention of some of our other ornaments that will come later. Springs of blue-black, alternate-leaved dogwood berries and the white berries of hawthorn will be interspersed here and there. Cuttings of smooth sumac fruit, bright red as it is in fall, will be arranged so that they will hang downward from an occasional black branch tip.
Now, for brighter, livelier ornaments.
Three red squirrels and three grey squirrels would look nice placed somewhat apart from each other on outer branches. I think the grey squirrels had best be on the lower branches while the reds can be nearer the top. They will get along better that way.
I will take several males from a flock of evening grosbeaks. Their yellow and black plumage spaced throughout the tree will add an interesting dimension. A few lighter, silvery grey females with their white wing patches will contrast well with the sprigs of sumac fruit.
New Hampshire’s official tree could not be appropriately decorated without including several representatives of our state bird — the purple finch.
I must not forget to place a pair of both downy and hairy woodpeckers on the tree’s trunk. And since they will be facing upwards I’ll put a pair of white and a pair of red-breasted nuthatches between them.
Blue jays, with their white fronts and dark, azure blue back feathers tipped with white, are just the thing to put near the top of the tree. Snow buntings, fresh from the Arctic region, dressed in mostly white suits, can be tucked here and there where white is needed for contrast. A soft brown deer mouse with its white belly would look nice curled up for a nap on a branch near the trunk. I’ll put one just below the first climbing woodpecker.
The star shall be the cardinal — regal in resplendent scarlet. It will adorn my tree and whistle from time to time, not to call attention to itself but to remind us of the bright star of so many centuries ago — the star that directed the way for the wise men.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.