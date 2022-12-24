Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 27, 1980.
THE CHRISTMAS season is a time for celebrating the birth of Christ. There is no story in the Bible which carries more meaning for me than that of the nativity. But Christmas, a time of giving of ourselves, is a time of receiving, also. I count among my blessings the letters, cards and other communications I receive from my readers. One of the nicest gifts is when one of our readers writes nice things about another reader whose letter we had shared. Our longtime reader friend, Leverett Andrews of Peterborough, wrote:
“That was a beautiful letter the lady in New Ipswich (Anne Somero) wrote and you included in your column. Very few people have the ability to translate their interpretations of scenes and events into such a vivid word picture.
“That same Saturday at my R.F. D. mail box in early morning I saw a very beautiful sunrise. The sky was covered by what my grandfather called mares’ tails, a type of storm cloud. In the east, over Pack Monadnock and Temple Mountains, the sky was ablaze with brilliant rose-colored clouds in ever-changing patterns. Farther south the color was shades of lavender and soft gray. I stood there long minutes enjoying all of this until jolly, round, golden Mister Sun came up and chased all the colors away.
“Several times I have seen the sun rise twice the same morning. I live atop a hill near Peterborough and would start downtown just when the sun was peeking over Temple Mountain. It then disappeared as I buzzed down the hill. Upon reaching the bottom of the hill, there it was again, just coming up.
“Several nights ago, as Sam and I were taking a short walk just before bedtime, we saw the fattest, orange-red, moon on the eastern horizon. The next morning it was visible in the west, a wan shadow of the sturdy moon of the preceding evening.
“May Santa Claus find his way down your chimney again this season.”
With reader friends like ours, Santa finds his way down our chimney year round.
