Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 13, 1986.
COME WITH ME. Let’s walk through the pasture gate and down to the pond. I know it’s early December and the wind is North-Pole chilly, but that will keep us from tarrying too long.
For once let’s not hurry. Let’s not even say we’re going to the pond. No, we’ll just head toward the pond. That way we’ll not feel we have to accomplish anything. For too long we both have had to get things done to please someone else. Let’s please ourselves just this once. We might get used to it. Heaven forbid! What a predicament that would be!
The pasture gate is open now. The cattle are all in the barn and once more we can walk the land. It is ours again. All summer we’ve had to go around outside the fences so’s not to interfere with the cattle feeding. They did come over and stand and watch us weeding the garden, though. Wonder what they thought, you and me bent over nearly double, pulling weeds. Maybe they didn’t think anything. Just came to see us. Just wanted our company.
Later on, in early fall, we picked up some dropped apples and tossed them over the fence. It took a while for them to snort and sniff them out before they’d take a bite. But when they got used to the taste of them they couldn’t get enough.
Remember the time, before we fenced the cattle out from under the trees, when that first calf-heifer ate the fallen apples until she couldn’t hold any more? I remember. She dropped off in making milk and finally could hardly stand. And we called Doc Tenney over from Peterborough. He diagnosed her as being drunk. Who ever heard of a cow being drunk? We never had.
Doc told us the apples and the grain we fed her brewed an alcoholic concoction in her stomach and kept her constantly besotted. We lost her in the end, a pretty Jersey she was, too. Pretty as a picture. That time we found out that farming is not all fun, didn’t we?
The milkweed grew green this summer just inside the gate. The pods fattened and now many of them have burst and let their seeds go free. They are something to see, the milkweed pods I mean, all dun brown and twisted out of shape. I guess that’s what they grew for, so’s they could mature their next-coming and send them forth.
Some milkweed seeds simply drop where they hatch. Somehow they then burrow through the dead brown grass and begin a new life for themselves. Perhaps one or two are caught on the fur of a passing meadow mouse and carried off to somewhere else.
But most are grabbed up by the wind and fetched far away. How they sail! I’ve watched them, tossed hither and thither, until they pass from sight. A single seed, sealed within a medium-brown case, attached to a shiny white feather parachute, is occasionally carried for miles. The wind does its work well. When the wind dies down, the white parachute, fully open, with seed attached floats down, is caught, and the seed searches for a place to settle in.
Look! Over here. This pod has burst open but none of the seeds have left. See how they are packed in. They look something like a pine cone and they’re almost the same color as a ripe pine cone, too. The silken threads are straight now and are held at the tip of the pod. How neat the layers of seeds are! Most all the other pods are empty now or nearly so. I wonder if it is too late for those that are left to break away and take off on their own. They look so crushed in place. I’m sure the first snow of the season left them this way. See how the stalks are bent over, some almost to the ground!
As a youngster, I used to help them along their way by pulling the little air boats from their moorings and tossing them free. When the wind wasn’t strong enough to carry them, I blew against them. I loved to watch them sail. No farmer would have approved, I’m sure, but it was great fun for me.
Here we are beneath the old apple trees. Wonder who planted them? They have been here as long as we have. They have just grown larger, but the apples are about the same. Each tree tastes a bit different, none of them too good. I don’t remember if you’ve ever backed a pie from them. Have you? I thought not. The sheep like them though, and that’s good enough for me.
The trees give good shade in summer. After we’ve been hoeing I like to sit beneath them and look down toward the pond. Once in a while I catch a heron sneaking in the back way to fish. He thinks I don’t see him but that’s the fun of it — knowing the old heron has been fooled.
That wind is, indeed, off the North Pole. I know we haven’t gone far, but let’s go back. I think the wood stove needs tending anyway. We’ll come back again another day.
