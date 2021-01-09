WHAT A JOY it is to hear from reader-friends sharing their thoughts and observations. Some have discovered this column recently while others have been corresponding with us for as long as we have been published. Leafing backward through their writings over the years, treasures are to be found.
I was especially reminded of this when I received a letter from Anne Somero of New Ipswich. Anne has a special way of seeing a brightness about her when others see but dark shadows. Within her family Christmas card she enclosed another of her sensitive and loving descriptions.
Anne wrote: “This summer I was blessed with bluebirds in my garden. I have a few birdhouses scattered here and there — one that stands on a tall, crooked birch pole in the corner of a picket fence. A lush, old peony grows near the gate filling the early spring days with its huge pink blossoms. At the other end the phlox stand in a tall, tight crowd. For company nearby is the herb garden, fragrant with lavender and rosemary, dill and thyme. In between, a bird bath is hugged by a rosebush, whose petals fall like silken snippets of a tailor sewing dresses for a queen.
“Mint and various colored Johnny-jump-ups are everywhere underfoot so when you walk you crush the mint and its spiciness wafts through the garden, but the Johnny-jump-ups only jump back up behind you, grinning their pansy-like grins. On one side of the fence the sunflowers are peering over like so many bright-eyed ladies in willowy green dresses and frilly sunbonnets of yellow, brown and red. The other side is a jumble of color, bright scarlet runner beans traipsing around with palest pastel sweaters and morning glories of heavenly blue. They have twinned up and around the fence, the birch pole and the birdhouse.
“I first saw the bluebird in the dusky evening when the dragonflies dart about — when the coolness of the night brushes against the heated earth and the evening star shines bright against the colorless sky. He was perched on the birdhouse roof, his head lifted towards the heavens and his tiny jewel-red throat throbbed with his fervent singing. The notes came soaring over the garden like so many garden bells ringing out the breathless hush of love.
“Then I began to see him every day, the blue and red gentleman singing to his lady. Oh, how he sang his song, over and over in the morning, in the afternoon, In the evening. Finally from the pear tree nearby his quiet little lady bird began flying over, back and forth with grasses and twigs and whatever things catch a ladies eye to make her home cozy and safe. He hovered nearby, helping out and then bringing her tasty bits while she sat on the eggs. Later when the eggs hatched they were both kept on the flying edge with that hungry brood making such a clamor in the house. Sadly, I was gone for a few days when they all flew away so I didn’t get to give them a fare-thee-well. Perhaps they’ll come again — next summer.”
Bill Fahey of Lyman wrote: “Just a quick note to say I finally saw a bald eagle in person. On Dec. 31 — 11 a.m. in a tree overlooking the river on Route 302. about ½-mile west of Howie’s Train Shop, (Lisbon).
“What a thrill! What a way to end the year!”
