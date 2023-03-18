Purple finch - pic1

Although given the name purple finch, many resources describe the male purple finch as being raspberry in color.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 28, 1963.

THE SUGAR SNOW came during the night. A thick heavy blanket that covered and clung to everything. The new snow carried its own melting power for it was full of water and when combined with the warmth of the morning sun, the old snow was forced to settle. Spring seemed possible now that the sugar snow has arrived.