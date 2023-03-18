Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 28, 1963.
THE SUGAR SNOW came during the night. A thick heavy blanket that covered and clung to everything. The new snow carried its own melting power for it was full of water and when combined with the warmth of the morning sun, the old snow was forced to settle. Spring seemed possible now that the sugar snow has arrived.
As the sun rose higher, the snow was melted close to the house and shed. It was here that a new flock of birds alighted — appearing to float down from the lilac bush, a few at a time, until nearly all of the bare ground was covered with working birds. They were small brindle birds, greyish brown and heavily striped with dark brown. Their wing bars were a noticeable yellow and there was a touch of yellow also on their lower back at the base of the tail. They had slim bills and a rather pointed head.
The new arrivals uttered a call note, much like the notes of the common or English sparrow. They were, of course, pine siskins, on their way farther north, I suspect, to their native spruce country to spend the spring and summer.
You will not notice these tiny friendly birds perhaps, for they are rather quiet and are not easily disturbed when they are feeding. The siskins do not appear regularly in the same place each winter or spring when they are moving about as many other birds so. Someone once said, “If you see a flock of pine siskins, take a real good look, for it will be a long time before you see another.” They are rather erratic in their travels and it would not be unusual to have several winters pass by without seeing any of them. ‘Tis a pity, for they are very likable and add a pleasantness to any winter-weary day.
As you may recall, some weeks ago I requested readers to send me information as to their experiences with the evening grosbeaks. We have printed excerpts from some of the many letters that you have been kind enough to write. I regret that it is not possible to quote from each of the letters, for your response was overwhelming.
Letters have been received from all sections of New Hampshire. I have had a few letters from Massachusetts and Connecticut. After studying the information contained in the letters, I have drawn the conclusion that there are probably as many evening grosbeaks in New Hampshire as is the case in a normal year. However, the behavior of the grosbeaks has been rather unusual. They did not arrive in any large numbers until late January and early February throughout the state.
Normally these birds are observed in fairly large flocks from late November and early December throughout the winter. What few birds arrived early did not stay for very long. Many of them did not even stop for a snack at the feeders.
Grosbeaks became abundant in mid-winter and some flocks were reported by readers to have included as many as 150 to 200 birds. Most flocks reported ranged from 5 to 35, with many readers stating that flocks of upwards of 50 had appeared at their feeders. At the first of the season the grosbeaks were more reserved. In some letters readers suggested they were almost timid, which is unusual behavior for these birds. Now that the season is on the wane, it would appear that the grosbeaks have gained their former courage and are now in large numbers and have decided to carry themselves with their old accustomed decorum.
In the past two weeks most of you report large flocks of purple finches. There apparently was a large flight of them that began a few days after the first of March. Some readers have reported seeing them all winter but only a few birds visiting feeders regularly.
I have been delighted with your magnificent response and especially pleased by your kind words of praise and encouragement. Thank you very much.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.