Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sept. 30, 2000.
DID YOU EVER watch the shadows creep across a meadow ’til the whole expanse was shade? It’s what happens as the sun sets. In summer it takes longer for the shadows to cover. In fall the shadows travel faster, just as in age the days travel faster.
Fall’s the best time for me to stop and look out of my west window for it is then, for a few days at least, the west hill is at its best. When you put nature’s display of leaves and a sunset together, it can take your breath away.
Sometimes in fall there’s ne’er a cloud to reflect back the direct rays of the sun, and the sunset colors mix with a blue base and spread across the horizon as ripples from a stone tossed casually in a pond. But when there are clouds near the horizon, they pick up the sun’s rays and give them substance. Clouds have pockets of shadows that catch and hold the array. Sometimes it looks as if a palette of colors has been spilt above the hilltop and are waiting to drip slowly onto the forest. Some colors fall upon the distant meadow.
Night comes too quickly and I should turn on the lamp so that I could improve my mind by reading. But this time, I’ll just sit and look out into the darkening night to where the distant light challenges the horizon. There is just enough of glow to let me know someone else is going about their business. I have no business, that is none right now that is more important than simply sitting and watching from the window. There’s not even a lightning bug kindling its flame. They left with summer.
Quiet sets in and I remember — remember other fall evenings long ago when I’d steal a part of one for myself. I’d reflect upon what or where I wanted to be as the pages of the calendar turned. In my younger years I wanted something unconventional. I was never satisfied. Truth to tell, I didn’t know what I wanted.
I often think that it’s dissatisfaction that makes the world go round. What I mean is that if our ancestors had been satisfied lugging heavy loads upon their backs or dragging things along the ground, they never would have invented the wheel. And if they had been satisfied to read by candlelight, the incandescent lamp would not have been thought of.
There’s really no end to what man can do. I wonder if it’s because we have a thumb. That and a brain that won’t quit. But then a raccoon also has a thumb and a pretty bright brain to go with it, but other than getting into trouble, I doubt its contribution to science will be very heavy. Man, on the other hand, may have come up with too much dissatisfaction, which may have bred too many ideas. Even so, man will never cease striving for something or other he is yet to dream of.
Suddenly a star interrupted my reverie. A special light in the sky to show the way for some wanderer no doubt. It twinkled rather brightly, for it had little competition.
Twinkle, twinkle little star,
How I wonder what you are. Star light! Star Bright!
First star I’ve seen tonight!
Wish I may, wish I might
Get the wish I wish tonight!
How old was I when I first heard those phrases? It seems as though I’ve always known them. I remember when I was very young and Grandfather Cole would read to me sometimes until he’d fall asleep. “Wake up Grandpa!” I’d exclaim. And if he began to read in the wrong place, I’d call it to his attention.
Although I could not read for myself at that early age, I did commit to memory much of what was read to me. I never quite knew why I liked the same stories read over and over again, but I did. Today, I rarely backtrack in my reading unless it is exceptionally well-written poetry or prose.
With writing, writing that I think is good — I wouldn’t presume to judge writing for another — I often find a different “window” to look out of. A window that I, myself, had missed.
I like words. There are times when a single word will send me into fits of laughter simply because at that moment it strikes me funny. And when I try to describe my reaction to others, they often do not share my sentiment. I am neither surprised, nor offended that what tickles me has no such effect upon another.
I guess it’s the same as looking out the window into the night. Since my mind differs from my fellow passengers on this planet, I see what my mind tells me I see. All of this leads me to believe that there is no such thing as an “ordinary person.” We are each so extraordinary that it is hard to imagine anyone becoming a clone. I have recently read of such being scientifically developed, but I am not looking forward to their accomplishments.
Truth is, one thing I’m satisfied with is that we are all different from one another. To be appreciated for oneself is a worthy goal — and worth striving for.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014.