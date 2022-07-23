Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 18, 1963.
THE RED GATE keeps our young cattle from finding the world but it fails to keep the world from finding them. We send our young stock “out to pasture” as soon as spring has permitted the grass to get a good start. The pasture is located some distance from the farm and the day we turn out the stock is something like turning out youngsters to summer camp. And, also like youngsters, they may be out of sight but are not out of mind, for we look them up frequently. Young cattle come to expect our frequent visits and more than not are waiting near the gate for our call.
One morning the cattle were nowhere to be seen. I called but to no avail. Climbing over the big gate I headed up the graveled road that led to a large open area where they spend much of their time. Sure enough, all 11 of them were resting, lying midst the cobwebs woven across blades of grass during the night. The cobwebs had captured tiny dew diamonds that sparkled in the morning sun. The cattle were waiting for the new day to gain strength. At the sound of my voice they slowly rose and stretched themselves carefully.
They then started in my direction pretending not really to care. They couldn’t fool me for I knew they were most anxious to sample the grain that I carried in the big red pail. Not wanting them to get in the habit of waiting for me to look them up I decided not to feed them until we were all back to the gate. The stock followed, picking their way along the side of the road for the sharp stones were disagreeable under their feet.
When we came in sight of the gate we were greeted by a loud salute. “Moo! Moo!” repeated three small voices over and over again. Clinging to the big red gate were three pairs of hands holding a tight grip on the bars. Three shining faces “mooed” constantly. These three faces were the possessions of small young ladies who were most anxious to gain a close look at the heifers.
Down the black top road that travels to the pasture I saw a fourth young lady, this one was very very tiny indeed. She had apparently trailed behind the others for she cried, “Wait for me, I want to see the moo moos, too.” Suddenly one of her shoes flew off. Stopping to scoop it up she nearly fell. After regaining her stride without replacing her shoe she had acquired a decided limp. Her limp was so perfect that I could almost hear the fife and drum of revolutionary days. It was not long, however, before she, too, was clinging to the red gate and joined the others in calling “moo-moo.”
“Are you going to milk them?” inquired one face, as it noticed me pick up the red grain pail.
“No,” I replied. “The pail is full of grain. I’m going to feed them.”
One of the larger heifers came close and put her muzzle into the pail.
“What’s her name?” asked a young lady holding something wrapped in a bran sack. “That’s Mary Ann,” I replied as I tried to get the pail back in my possession once again.
“What did you name her that for?” inquired the little dark haired girl with a smudge on her cheek.
“I named her for a princess,” I replied.
The girl holding the bran sack held it up for me to see. I was surprised to note that the sack was wrapped around an old mother cat. The cat was three-colored and one eye was surrounded by a large yellow ring.
“Her name is Patches,” the little girl informed me. “We called her that because she’s colored funny.” “I like Patches and I like Mary Ann, too,” concluded the little one.
By this time the red pail had been emptied of grain and each heifer was standing before a small pile eating hurriedly. The youngsters watched and then as quickly as they came they left and ran down the road. “Wait for me,” cried the little one, “I want to see, too.” She had replaced her shoe and this time traveled with more caution. Her limp was lost and she ran quickly after the others.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.