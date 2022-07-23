Nature Talks - pic1
Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 18, 1963.

THE RED GATE keeps our young cattle from finding the world but it fails to keep the world from finding them. We send our young stock “out to pasture” as soon as spring has permitted the grass to get a good start. The pasture is located some distance from the farm and the day we turn out the stock is something like turning out youngsters to summer camp. And, also like youngsters, they may be out of sight but are not out of mind, for we look them up frequently. Young cattle come to expect our frequent visits and more than not are waiting near the gate for our call.