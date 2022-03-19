Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 20, 1976.
WITH National Wildlife Week approaching, there are many who may wonder what is meant by the theme of this special week — “Save Our Wetlands.”
There are about 20 different habitats known as “wetlands” that are listed by the sponsor of National Wildlife Week, the National Wildlife Federation. These 20 varieties of wetlands include: marshes, swamps, river deltas, estuaries, prairie, potholes, lakes, streams, river bottom-lands, farm ponds, bogs, and others. There are, of course, official definitions of wetlands which probably, as do most laws, vary from state to state. There is no question, however, that by whatever definition one uses there have been many wetlands which have been filled in and used for a variety of purposes. There are some 22 million acres of wetlands now being preserved by federal and state governments and private organizations.
On the back of this year’s wildlife poster is a most interesting history of wildlife in America. In this, our bicentennial year, it is a most appropriate memory jogger. Here is the exact text which is appropriately introduced with the following statement:
“Americans have come a long way since 1776 and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our wildlife. Let’s look at a few of many important events in American wildlife history.”
1782 — Our new republic makes the American bald eagle our national symbol by putting it on the official seal. It’s believed the bird once lived in all states but Hawaii. Now it nests in just a few.
1804 — John James Audubon, artist-writer-naturalist, performs first bird-banding experiments in North America. Banding means putting a small metal ring around a bird’s leg so that when the bird is recovered, you can tell where it came from and how long ago it was tagged. Such facts help scientists plan for birds’ survival.
1886 — Dr. William T. Hornaday, naturalist, tours the United States to count bison, finds only 541 left of millions which once roamed the prairie. His American Bison Society later helps restore the animal to a safe population level.
1896 — U.S. Supreme Court rules that the states, not private landowners, own wildlife. The decision gives states the right to protect wildlife living on private or public land.
1901 — President Theodore Roosevelt establishes the first federal wildlife refuge at Pelican Island, Fla., to shield nesting grounds of the brown pelican. Today there are over 375 federal wildlife refuges covering about 32,000,000 acres and protecting almost every kind of wildlife.
1933 — Aldo Leopold becomes America’s first professor of game management at the University of Wisconsin; publishes textbook “Game Management.” Leopold’s game management creed: “ ... Game is a crop, which Nature will grow and grow abundantly, provided only we furnish the seed and a suitable environment.”
1934 — Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act (Duck Stamp Act) requires hunters of ducks, geese to buy a federal license. Revenue earmarked to buy waterfowl refuges and research, amounts to $163,000 by June 30, 1975.
1936 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt calls first North American Wildlife Conference to chart action for restoring once plentiful wildlife. The National Wildlife Federation is formed the same year as a direct result.
1937 — Pittman-Robertson Act taxes sports arms and ammunition to raise money for states to buy and develop wildlife areas. By June 30, 1975, the states have received $593,966,000. Dingell-Johnson Act in 1950 does same thing for fish management, taxing fishing gear and raising $182,701,000 for the states by June 30, 1975.
1962 — Rachel L. Carson, biologist-author, publishes “Silent Spring,” putting public on notice of dangerous side effects of pesticides on wildlife.
1966 — U.S. adopts its first legislation to help endangered species, requiring listing of native animals facing extinction. Later amendments call for other lists, threatened species, foreign endangered species, threatened and endangered U.S. plants.
1974 — The National Wildlife Federation with the help of the Southland Corporation raises money to buy over 1,000 acres of prime roosting area for bald eagles, donates it to the U.S. as bald eagle refuge in South Dakota and Nebraska.
1976 — The hen mallard and her young gliding across this year’s National Wildlife Week poster are symbols of what conservation is all about. This brood is part of what we save when we save our wetlands. Federal, state, and private efforts to slow the conversion of wetlands to dry ones have reduced the rate of wetland loss. Help celebrate America’s 200th birthday by joining the National Wildlife Federation’s efforts to protect wetland habitat.
I do hope that each of us, in our own way, will think about the important place wetlands have to play in our natural environment. There are times when it is in man’s best interest to change the land. But before doing so we should consider that matter carefully. Once these natural areas are changes, it is rarely possible to re-create them.
2022 National Wildlife Week
This year National Wildlife Week will be observed April 4-8, according to the website nationalwildlifeweek.nwf.org. Many facts, resources and suggestions on how you can participate or volunteer can be found on the website.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.