Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Jan. 20, 2007.
BEFORE DAYLIGHT a few mornings ago, I’m not sure why, but being half awake and half asleep, I began to think about this rather “crazy” weather we’ve had. Instead of cold, biting wind and driving snow, we have been treated to quite pleasant temperatures and rain showers. A gentle way to begin the new year here in southern New Hampshire.
Drifting along, my mind latched onto the word “crazy.” The next thing I knew I was carried off to my youthful days of summer I spent at a camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. It was there I heard my first loon. What a grand bird it is! First you see him riding the water surface — then he disappears — only to reappear a few moments later some distance away. Without warning, he utters his primeval cry — that demoniac laughter ... “the prayer of the loon,” as Henry David Thoreau described in his Journal of Oct. 8, 1852.
By this time I was quite awake and decided to check on how our New Hampshire loons had fared during the 2006 nesting season. Later in the day I gleaned the following information from the Loon Preservation Committee Newsletter:
“In 2006, for the third year in a row, heavy spring rains and high water flooded traditional nesting sites and delayed or prevented nesting on many lakes. Loons nest close to the waterline and their nests are vulnerable to even slight fluctuations in the water level. Although the number of loons defending territories (traditional pairs) across the state increased to a record high of 218 pairs, the number of pairs that actually nested (140) was 4 percent below the 2001-05 average, and 12 percent less than in 2005. High water and rain in June caused many nests to fail, so that the number of chicks hatched (128) was 15 percent below the five-year average. Forty percent of all nesting pairs experienced at least one nest failure, about 6 percent more than the long-term average. Eighty percent of chicks hatched survived to fledge (104 chicks), on par with recent years.
“The 2006 season saw continuing declines on Lake Umbagog and Squam Lake. There were 13 territorial pairs on Lake Umbagog, below the previous low of 16 in 2002, and 59 percent below the level in 2000. On Squam, nine territorial pairs were recorded after a 44 percent drop in the number of territorial pairs from 16 in 2004 to nine in 2005.
“Countering the bad news from a rainy season, there were a number of newly active loon lakes in New Hampshire. Seven new nesting territories and 10 new territorial pairs were observed on lakes where loon activity has been irregular or absent in the past. There are good reasons for loons to re-establish themselves on these new lakes. Many represent typical loon habitat — quiet lakes with clear water, a varied shoreline, and islands or marshes for nesting.
“Despite a five-year ban on lead sinker use in New Hampshire, examination of five of the 11 adult loon carcasses collected this past summer confirmed lead poisoning as the cause of death. Three of these adults came from breeding pairs with chicks.
“Adult loon mortality from lead tackle and other causes has a far-reaching impact on the population. Loons are a classic example of a species adapted to a stable environment: long lived, with a delayed breeding age, and producing only one or two young each year. This means that the survival of adult loons from year to year is the key to a sustainable breeding population. The EPA has used New Hampshire loon monitoring data to show that a change in the state-wide mortality rate of as little as 2-3 adult mortalities per year, could shift the population from long-term stability into decline.”
It is my hope that this information from the Loon Preservation Committee, will awaken all of us with the desire to willingly assist whenever we can to keep our loon population on the increase.
Edward Howe Forbush, one of America’s foremost naturalists wrote: “Of all the wild creatures that persist in New England, the Loon seems best to typify the stark wildness of primeval nature.”
