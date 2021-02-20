Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 17, 2001.
THE FLIGHT SPEED of birds is a most interesting subject. Which bird is the fastest flier? Which is the slowest? My guess is the answer to the last question could well be the penguin, though they have no aerial life at all. While they do not fly, penguins do have the reputation as being the best swimmers among birds, even outswimming many species of fish.
The fastest of all birds is reputed to be the peregrine falcon, capable of reaching a speed of more than 200 mph. A duck hawk has been reported as reaching the speed of 175 mph, while some sandpipers have been recorded at 110 mph. The great blue heron cruises at a rather sedate 20 mph; the mallard at about 40. Most small perching birds travel at speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Hummingbirds, our smallest birds, are swift in flight. They have pointed wings that are swept back like those of a speedy aircraft and similar to falcons, swifts, and swallows. The ruby-throated hummingbird has been timed out of doors (possibly aided by wind) at 50 to 60 mph. However, experiments in a wind tunnel by Greenwalt in 1960 clocked a ruby-throated at 27 mph. Scheithauer timed the daily courtship chase of a pair of South American blue-throated sylph hummingbirds at 29.7-47.4 mph in 1967.
During migration the same species of bird may travel at a much faster speed than it would if it was loafing about in its home territory. A bird attempting to escape from the talons of a hungry hawk will increase its speed considerably during the chase. Wind conditions and rising thermals will also make a difference in flight speed.
In our Nature Talks column of Oct. 6, we quoted from Edward Howe Forbush with respect to an experience he had while riding in a train beside the Merrimack River. He observed the flight speed of a small flock of mergansers maintained the exact speed of a train, approximately 30 mph, until a loud blast of the locomotive whistle startled them. At that sound the ducks shot forward with a speed about twice as fast as that of the train.
After reading that column, one of our longtime friends who resides in Exeter offered the following comments: “The story of the flying ducks shifting into passing gear at the sound of the train whistle recalled some of my own observations.
“I was an avid hunter but kills were mostly restricted to critters that could be destructive to crops and domestic creatures. Woodchucks, skunks, raccoons, and foxes were fair game, whether protected or not. I think it is safe to say that 90% of the shots fired were made solely to observe the reactions of wildlife to gunfire. Brother Charlie, who had long suspected there was something wrong with my head, was now sure of it.
“Passing ducks were a favorite subject of my study. Their reaction to a gunshot was akin to a fighter pilot turning on his afterburner. Charlie was with me one day when I set out on one of my research studies; he said he went along just for the laughs. As we approached our swimming hole, a half dozen black ducks sprung into the air. ‘Why didn’t you shoot?’ asked Charlie, ‘That was an easy shot!’ I replied, ‘They will be back in a few minutes for a look see, and when they fly by, take note of their acceleration when I fire the gun.’ I fired twice a few seconds apart and at each shot they appeared to double their speed. ‘What do you think, Charlie, were they hitting 70 mph?’ He guessed probably more; it was hard to say.
“We never learned the duck’s maximum speed or how long they could sustain it. These time consuming things must be turned over to those more dedicated and endowed.
“It is a fact that great blue herons are shy, but any amount of ‘sound shots’ will not cause them to increase their wing speed one iota. It might shake itself and defecate, but its wing beat never changes. As I sat on the bank of Little River one day, well-hidden in tall grass, a great blue approached, flying over the water and passed almost within arms’ reach. The shot package I sent to one side of it showered it with foliage and the muzzle blast ruffled its feathers, but its only response was to release about a pint of white paint; otherwise it flew sedately along, ‘steady as she goes,’ as they say. My record on that occasion read: ‘The Great Blue is not easily traumatized.’”
