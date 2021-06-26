Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on June 24, 2000.
ORANGES ARE enjoyed by several birds, including the catbird, red-bellied woodpecker, scarlet tanager, rose-breasted grosbeak and especially the northern (Baltimore) oriole.
One of our North Woodstock readers wrote on May 12: “For the past few years we’ve had a treat with several orange and black birds. Around the end of April, first of May, we put out oranges. They just go crazy over them.
“We have cardinals, goldfinch, purple finch and my favorite, the chickadee. Hummingbirds are also showing up now. Once in a while we have a bluebird. We also have several woodpeckers, one HUGE one!
“Last summer, we had a terrible time with red squirrels. We had to get a Hav-A-Hart trap. They ate holes through our screens and tried to get into the house. We trapped 92 red squirrels, brought them to the park and also left ample food for them. We stopped putting out sunflower seeds. That seems to be the cure as now no squirrels or big birds. My husband and I watch the robins. They must have radar sound sensors to be able to know where the mud worms are. Fascinating!”
Baltimore orioles are especially fond of oranges and there are several ways this fruit may be presented to the birds. They may be sliced in half and held securely in place using one of several devices designed especially for that purpose or they can be impaled on a nail or a convenient twig. Orange halves also can be left on feeding shelves or be can cut into finer pieces and placed in an open container. There are several types of oriole feeders on the market similar to hummingbird feeders that can be filled with orange blossom nectar.
.
How do robins find earthworms? Because robins run across a lawn or grassy area, stop and cock their heads, it is generally believed that they hear the worms and then dig them out of the turf. After completing a series of experiments, F. H. Heppner (1965), concluded that robins do not find worms in their burrows by sound but by sight. Worms very often rest with just the tips of their bodies showing at the mouths of their burrows.
All birds have both monocular (vision that gives them the ability to see independently with each eye) and binocular vision that allows them to look straight ahead. Most song birds have a limited range of monocular or side vision and thus have to turn their heads or, as in the case of the robin, they ‘cock their heads’ when feeding on the ground.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.