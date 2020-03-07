Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 20, 1971.
FROM TIME TO TIME we hear of caged birds that have made their way in the wild. One of the most interesting tales of this type came from New Boston, dated Feb. 23:
“I think you may be interested to know that I am — and have been since right after Thanksgiving! — feeding a parrot in my outdoor bird feeder. He is perfectly beautiful. Bright green and he is fat and sassy and happy! Being a tropical bird I don’t know HOW he survived our 20 and even 30 degrees below zero nights, but he did. He comes every day and stays about 15 or 20 minutes, until he has enough to eat. Then he flies off towards the orchard. We have tried to get a picture of him, but he flies off if we get too close to the window.
“The first time I saw him in the feeder I really did a double take. Snow covered the ground and here is a parrot! He hasn’t missed a day. And it is not unusual to see him sitting in the lilac bush, preening himself even during a snowstorm!
“When I first saw him I tried to find his owner, knowing I would like to have him back if he had belonged to me. Was not successful, but I do have a little background on him from making inquiries. Last winter he spent on Shirley Hill in Goffstown. The people there finally caught him and had him inside for the best part of the winter, but in the spring the woman fell and broke her hip and while she was in the hospital the man who was taking care of the house let the parrot go. He was seen around Wilson Hill Road in New Boston during the latter part of the summer. Then early in the fall he was seen in an orchard and around a chicken house on Bedford Road, New Boston. When the cold weather came, he came up here to our house. (Also Bedford Road in New Boston.)
“I called the Animal Rescue League to see if I should try to catch him or if he could survive the winter outdoors. They said by all means try to catch him because he couldn’t possibly survive a cold winter. So I borrowed a couple of cages and baited them with sunflower seeds, but he actually laughed at me and by-passed them easily! He seems to be happy and contented that I no longer try to catch him. He comes with all other kinds of birds; even blue jays don’t intimidate him. (He is just slightly larger than they are.) However, if a small bird gets in the feeder at the same time he is there, he casually walks and nips the little bird on its ‘fanny.’ His movements are very deliberate and slow. I don’t know WHY I keep calling him a ‘him.’ I have no idea if it is a male or female. Anyway, I love him dearly and hope nothing happens to him. Hope this has been of some interest to you. P.S. He’s in the feeder right now!”
