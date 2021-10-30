Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 27, 1973.
MANY OF US LIKE to play detective. We enjoy thinking we can see things not apparent to others. Yet, all the while what we see is there for all to see, if they would use their powers of observation and deduction.
Just after the bright colors of fall had drifted from the scarlet maples, I spent an afternoon walking on Old Woods Road in Richmond. That town, so it is said, was scheduled to become the county seat. And probably would have been, except that the railroad found its hills too rugged to build tracks on. So it stuck to the valleys of Troy and Marlborough until it reached the Keene Valley which some geologists believe was once a lake bed. And then the Richmond dwellers drifted from their pleasant hills into the valley towns.
Although I notice wild things when I am wandering along, I guess I can’t help translating what I see into human activity also. Cellar holes, indicating where many once built and lived, are of continuing interest. Perhaps it is because my ancestors came to these shores so long ago — on my father’s side in 1632 and on my mother’s side four years later, in 1636. They were farmers mostly, and I often try to compress all their visions to my understanding. In the beginning it must have been to hold body and soul together, and later to acquire possessions to be handed down from one generation to the next, hoping all the while that the next generation would have things easier.
But I’m glad the preceding generations didn’t take all the struggle out of life for me. Farming for a living is a way of life, yes, but it is much more than that, for there are things to be coveted and to be acquired as time goes on. Whether these acquisitions have real meaning in the long pull is sometimes debatable. Grandfather acquired from his father a piece of furniture called a secretary, which has now come down to me. At that secretary was conducted the bookkeeping of the day for their generations. The Coles were also millers with a gristmill to grind their neighbors’ grain as well as their own. The stones were driven by water power. They used to deliver livestock feed into the hills with ox teams and horses. Not long ago Dad was telling of how he used to ride along on the road when he was a youngster.
I like to think that they drove this road. Perhaps they stopped here and, while stopped, traded stories with the occupants. One of the ways news traveled was by delivery men and pedlars. I supposed they added or subtracted according to their turn of mind, much in the manner we are apt to do today. An unbiased account of anything is hard to come by, and probably always was.
Standing by the cellar hole, I marveled at the distant view as I peeked through grown trees. Our powers of deduction tell us by the type of growth, tree size and other clues that here was field, there pasture, and beyond where old growth timber was cut for building. Walls tell us the bounds of the farmstead, the barnyard, and the near pasture. What beauty stretches in all directions from these hills!
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.