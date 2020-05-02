Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 26, 1986.
Graceful and tall the slender drooping stem.
With two broad leaves below,
Shapely the flower so lightly poised between.
And warm her rosy glow.
ELAINE GOODALE penned these lines as she wrote of the lady’s slipper or, as it is perhaps more commonly known, the moccasin-flower. If I had to choose a favorite wild flower, the pink lady’s slipper would top the list. I am fortunate that many of them grow on land I own. These lovely soft flowers enjoy a rather acid soil and do well where white pines grow.
All this was brought to mind upon reading the first part of a letter from a reader in Ashland. This is the same reader who asked about the Wooly Bear (Nature Talks, April 5, 1986). She wrote:
“Three years ago I happened to discover a pink lady’s slipper growing on a bank in front of my parking lot. I never would have known it was there if it had not been in bloom just then. How many years it may have been there I don’t know because after the blossom fades and is gone the two leaves just are not noticeable. There is not another such plant anywhere around here; and this one has not multiplied during all this time.
“How did this plant get here? And, why doesn’t it spread? I keep a careful watch of it every year — but those same two leaves never have ‘moved,’ and each year they send up the pretty flower.”
The pink lady’s slipper (Cypripedium acaule) is a member of the Orchis family. It is a native-born American orchid that got its popular name from the lower petal of the flower that resembles a slipper of moccasin. Pink lady’s slippers can be found growing wild from Newfoundland south to the Gulf Coast of Alabama. They are truly one of the most beautiful of the several species of lady’s slippers.
Occasionally, one can find an albino lady’s slipper and, of course, in that case they are pure white. I have photographed albino lady’s slippers in northern New Hampshire, not far from the side of Bear Notch Road, which runs between the village of Bartlett and the Kancamagus Highway.
I am not sure how our Ashland reader’s plant arrived at the location it did. Perhaps a seed from a mature plant was carried by the wind or through the courtesy of a passing bird. The seeds of the lady’s slippers are so tiny that they are like dust particles. Growing plants from seed is beyond the power of most of us. I am somewhat surprised that it has not produced other plants. New root buds and shoots are formed by mature plants.
The other day I visited with Frankie Brackley, coordinator-botanist, New Hampshire Natural Heritage Vegetation Inventory. Frankie told me that according to the literature it takes 16 years from the time a lady’s slipper seed germinates to the time of its first blossom. Since our reader’s lady’s slipper has had only one blossom each year, the chances are her plant would only be able to reproduce by sending out a new shoot because lady’s slippers are not self-pollinating. Only a few seeds of the flower that do fruit are successfully fertilized. When a seed that has been fertilized is set adrift by the wind or other means, it must land where fungus grows. The seed lives beneath the soil for a number of years and receives its nutrients from the fungus.
Lady’s slippers should not be moved from where they are found. It is much better to purchase them from nurseries that specialize in wild flower propagation. A reminder — in New Hampshire, it is against the law to remove wild plants from land of another.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.