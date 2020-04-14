Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 9, 1964.
THIS SPRING the shagbark on the hill will not waken. Its time to sleep has come. The old hickory stands almost at the top of the hill behind our barn, and for many years it has been in a position to witness the farm’s owners as they have come and gone.
Nearly a quarter century ago it watched me as I walked over the farm. Of course, I can only supposed it noticed me. Perhaps it was engaged in more important matters and had not really taken note of a young man’s passage. But, being a sentimentalist, I like to imagine that the old tree did pay heed to what went on before it. Be that as it may, I noticed the old hickory.
It was late summer and the great hickory was handsome with its dark green leaves and wide-spreading boughs. It was a splendid tree, standing alone in a pasture. It cast a heavy shadow across stunted, dried-out grass. That afternoon I was trying to decide whether this would be a good farm to work and to live on. I had been through the house and the attached sheds and had quickly appraised the old barn. I had walked the lines, followed the stone walls around the fields and let them guide me through the woodlands. When I had had enough of walking I sat down beneath the hickory and leaned back against its rough trunk. This was a welcome place, away from the hustle of the highway and there was a coolness here, out of the summer sun. I could see the whole farm and I looked at it well and for a long time. At last, beneath the old shagbark hickory, the decision was made. I would settle here. It would be here that I would seek my future.
My mind hurried on, once the main decision had been made, for there was a great deal of planning to be done. I looked down upon the old barn, a square building in a state of dishevelment. Its large door was hanging from a twisted rusty hinge, the other long since having been broken. The roof had a gaping hole, the work of wind and rain that conspired against rotting rafters. The barn had been of little use for several years and had received no attention from its owners. I judged it had been built about the time of the American Revolution for I am told our house dates back to the late 1700s. Both the barn and the house were timbered with hand hewed old growth pine, no doubt cut from nearby woods. The mark of the adz that had been used to shape and roughly finish the joists and sills were plain to see. The builders used a jimmy-slick to cut and fit the mortise and tenons when framing the buildings. The adz and the jimmy-slick are no longer used but they served their time well. I have one of each that have been in the Cole family for generations.
The old barn that I bought with the farm would no longer be of use and it was torn down to make way for a poultry house of modern construction. A great many changes have been demanded by the imposing years, some like new buildings for old, and others that involved the land itself. The pasture where the hickory kindly governed was of no value as pasture and white pine were allowed, yes even encouraged, to grow. In 25 years the pine have done well. However, like other crops, timber needs to be cultivated. Such things as weeding out hardwoods, and pruning straight and tall pines so that they may put on inches of clear lumber as they grow, have to be tended to. I was not getting to these matters quickly enough and so I decided to engage a professional forester to work in the pines. He did his work well, cutting out small cherry and birch trees, deciding which pines to prune and even killing some of the large pines that were misshaped by weavils. He had another decision to make. The large hickory was overtopping a number of good pines, pines that would yield well if freed from the shade and the hunger of the hickory. The forester took his axe and opened several places in the bark of the hickory and put a chemical such as 245 T into the wound. The deed was done — the hickory would sleep — the pines would take its place in days soon to come.
When I destroyed the old barn, a landmark was torn down. The change was progress and time moves on. When the forester put the hickory to sleep once again progress and time were served.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.