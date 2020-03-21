Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 31, 2001.
THROUGHOUT THIS winter we have had a spate of letters and phone inquiries about cardinals banging away at windows and vehicle mirrors with great vigor. A typical letter arrived in early March from a reader-friend in Merrimack who wrote in part: “For the past several years — most every day — there has been a male cardinal banging into my downstairs window all day long! He lands in a bush at the window and continually flies into the window. I have closed the drapes to try to discourage him to no avail. HELP! He sure is persistent! Hope you can help.” In our column of Dec. 30, 2000, we discussed this subject with respect to a cardinal fighting a truck mirror.
The usual explanation for “window fighting” activity by birds is generally considered to be an instinctive desire to protect a selected breeding territory. Cardinals and robins are particularly pugnacious when it comes to window fighting, but there are many other species (both male and female) that indulge in this behavior.
After having read the Dec. 30 column, a Manchester reader wrote: “We thoroughly enjoy our aviarium which is designed with a two-way mirror that allows us the opportunity to view the birds without disturbing them. At the end of October, 2000, a cardinal arrived and began fighting his image that he could see in the mirror. I realize that this is not unusual for cardinals, however, I wonder if it is unusual that he is here in January, 2001?
“Every morning at precisely 5:30 he begins the racket of his attack and continues until it is very dark in the evening when he can no longer see himself. This goes on non-stop, except for an occasional rest on a nearby branch. At first we were concerned that he would harm himself and so we blocked the opening to the aviarium for well over a week. Alas, he moved to a nearby window and continued attacking there. At the suggestion of an Audubon employee, I popped large styrofoam bugs and bats, etc. in the window and even tried dolls with large dark eyes. He stared at them for about an hour and seemingly decided it was safe for him to continue his fight.
“The climate was becoming colder and I was concerned about feeding the other birds so decided to reopen the aviarium and fill it with food. At first the cardinal scared any other birds away so I decided that if I put enough food they might become more persistent, which is exactly what happened. The sparrows seem to come in great numbers at a time and flush the cardinal out long enough for them to feed, and he comes right back. Sometimes they feed while he fights himself into the corner. He respects the blue jays’ presence a bit more and waits patiently until they leave. A female cardinal came only one day for a brief visit and I have not seen her since (wasn’t interested, I guess).
“What was at first a concern, and then an annoyance, has now become entertainment! I know he won’t be here forever but I will surely miss him when he is gone.” Some time ago, Becky Suomala, natural history services coordinator of the Audubon Society of New Hampshire, offered the following suggestions: “The problematic reflection is on the outside surface of the window, so changes made inside the house will be useless. The only way to dissuade the bird is to dull, break up, or eliminate the reflection on the exterior surface of the window. Spray the window with glass-wax or fake snow, tape up newspaper, cardboard or similar material over the window, put up screening, or drape half- inch mesh garden netting in front of the window. Leave the material up for at least two or three weeks. The key is to put the material on the outside of the window. The sooner you eliminate the reflection, the easier it will be to break the habit.”
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.