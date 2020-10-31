Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 30, 1999.
A MANCHESTER reader would like “some light shed” as to the identification of a “critter.”
“We have a little critter in our back yard that has been seen by us and a few others and we have all decided since it acts like a chipmunk and looks like a chipmunk it must be a chipmunk but now is the question — are there black chipmunks? This little critter is all black and not a stripe or any other marks. Completely black. Can this be another breed? When we tell people about it they look at us like we are color blind. Seems like no one ever heard of a black chipmunk. Neither have we,” she wrote.
Yes, indeed, there is such an animal as a black chipmunk. All black animals that are not naturally so are known as melanistic, the opposite of albinistic (all white). Melanism, more rare than its opposite, is the result of genetic development that causes pigment in the hair, fir, skin or eyes to be abnormally dark.
Although melanism is fairly common in gray squirrels in certain parts of the country, according to my research it is not nearly as prevalent in chipmunks.
In mid-May 1987, a black chipmunk turned up at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Pearson on North River Road in Milford. The chipmunk, nicknamed “Blackie,” was truly all black. We reported that story in our Nature Talks column of Oct. 31, 1987.
Crow problem
A Manchester reader reported an interesting lawn problem involving crows.
“Part of my lawn died this summer, from what I do not know. It could have been sod web worm or lack of water. The lawn was left with a large patch of dead turf. One day we discovered black crows pulling up the dead sod and pitching it in the air,” he wrote. “They pulled all the sod in small patches. To me, they didn’t appear to be eating anything, but since then we have observed this at several other locations in the city. Have you ever heard of this?”
No, I have not heard of this particular crow activity. However, such a performance does not surprise me as crows are very fond of white grubs, larvae of the May beetle. My guess is these particular crows tossed the dead sod about believing they would find a good meal of grubs beneath it. I would also note white grubs are a favorite food of the skunk. Skunks, who only dig in lawns in search of grubs, go elsewhere for food when the larvae disappear.
Much has been written about these clever birds. In checking my literature to find a similar instance as our reader observed, I found nothing. However, I was intrigued with this comment by Edward Howe Forbush in “Birds of Massachusetts and Other New England States.”
“We have to get up very early in the morning to get ahead of the crow. Most of us rarely see the sun rise, and while the sluggards still slumber, the early crow is up to some abominable mischief in the back yard. It irritates us to have this disreputable fowl take such a mean advantage of us, especially as we know it would not have happened had we been up and about, as we know we should have been.
“Today, then, the crow is the great American Bird. Everybody knows him. How many people have seen the American eagle except on the silver dollar? If a person only knows four birds, one of them will be a crow. The bird is well-known because he is large, black, ubiquitous and noisy. He is well-worth knowing. Each crow is a character. There is more difference in crows than appears as they fly over.”
The bird, known to New Englanders simply as the common crow, could be the most well-known member of the corvidae family of birds that, worldwide, consists of 103 species. North America has 17 species that some have said consist of the most bold, active, noisy and aggressive species of birds known to man.
Here at the farm, I like to have crows about. In past years, I especially enjoyed hosting the great flocks that used to visit our harvested corn fields during their migrations. Since our open land is in hay production these days, huge flocks come infrequently. Upon those welcome occasions, though, they work the fields late in the afternoon then drift into our hillside pine grove for the night.
Crows were most helpful throughout the 25 years we were in the poultry business. From early spring to late fall they would set up a great cacophony to warn us if a fox was becoming too friendly with our pullets on the range. Although we raised sweet corn for sale during most of those years, the amount lost to their early season depredations was little enough to pay for their vigilant warnings.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.