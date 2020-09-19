Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sept. 18, 1999.
THEFT OF BIRDS’ EGGS was the subject of an inquiry from one of our Contoocook readers who wrote: “Can you give us some information on birds or other animals that steal eggs out of birds’ nests?”
For an answer to our reader’s question I turned to “The Audubon Society Encyclopedia of North American Birds,” written by John K. Terres.
Under the subject of “Egg-eating,” I gleaned the following: “A habit of ravens, crows, jays, skuas, and many gulls, which feed not only on themselves but on their young, the nourishing contents of the eggs of other birds. Eggs are apparently an important food for many birds and other animals during the spring and summer nesting season. The bird victims may be compensated for the losses of their eggs by their own perseverance in re-nesting and re-laying.
“Bobwhite quail, a ground nesting bird, is a persistent re-nester even though its clutches of eggs may be repeatedly eaten by such animals as foxes, raccoons, opossums, roving dogs, crows, jays and reptiles. If a pair of bobwhites themselves escape destruction, they will persevere until they raise a brood, even though it is late in the nesting season.
“Some other birds that eat or otherwise destroy eggs of other birds include the house wren and some ducks, turnstones, and oyster catchers which have been seen eating the eggs and young of terns. Birds, along with certain mammals and reptiles, are probably the main eaters of birds’ eggs.”
As an aside, although birds are animals, the creatures we commonly refer to as “animals” are mammals, those who nurse their young. According to the “Webster’s Third New International Dictionary,” an animal is defined as: “any creature except a human being.”
One of our Manchester readers, who signs herself “A longtime reader and devoted fan,” wrote in part: “Thought you would enjoy hearing about ‘the family’ of blue jays that have returned to our feeders and birdbath. I’m referring to ‘Pa-Pa’ and his new mate and their family.
“While my husband and I were sitting on our back porch, we counted nine jays! Seven were at the feeders and two were sitting on the side fence just a foot above our raspberry bushes. ‘Pa-Pa’ proceeded to walk upside-down to raid the raspberry bushes. He did this four times. It was comical to watch. He totally ignored the gray squirrel that was sitting at the base of the bush.
“About 30 minutes or so after the raid, he returned to the fence and started to squawk very loud at me. I had to come in for a few moments to get two slices of bread, go back out and break it up into small pieces and scatter it on the lawn. Once I had retreated a few feet, he landed, stopped squawking and ate! My husband said: ‘This bird has you trained.’”
Our reader continued: “Other than the Hav-A-Hart trap, what can we do? Compared to the last two years when we had two ‘nonscenting stinkers’ roam in our yard, then leave, this year we have just one, short, stubby little ‘stinker’ that leaves its scent at the base of my sunflower patch, then proceeds to fully scent every yard in the neighborhood. We have tried to trap it but to no avail! Any solution to this one?”
I would try the trap again and use the bait suggested to me by an old trapper friend. “Use any food from the refrigerator that has been there too long,” he said. He specifically mentioned placing some mayonnaise in a small container, letting it set in the sun until it is “ripe” and then placing it within the Hav-A-Hart trap. He has found that skunks are easily trapped with this bait.
Continuing the same subject, a Concord reader wrote in part: “We have a family of skunks residing under our shed which is next to our mobile home. Since we live in a mobile home park we are concerned about the skunk odor, which will be difficult to eliminate. The park is surrounded by a heavily wooded area and we are about 150 feet from a pond. Our precious bird feeders have been removed and we no longer feed the geese since we were told they would attract the skunks.
“The skunk mother and five babies can be seen wandering around our home at night and returning to their underground home under the shed. How can we discourage them without it costing us a small fortune? Would moth balls help?”
Moth balls might help and would be worth a try. You could try something with a stronger smell than mothballs such as Clorox or a product with a strong creosote odor.
Ted Walski, a biologist with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, suggested a more permanent solution might be to dig a trench around the shed and fill it with stones to discourage the skunks from digging under. Perhaps our readers have found a solution to this problem that they would like to share with us.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.