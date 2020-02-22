Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2002.
IN AN OLYMPIC Winter Games year, skating as an activity is perhaps engaged in with a bit more vigor than in a non-Olympic winter.
One of our Bedford readers recently wrote: “A friend of mine who lives in Plymouth, Mass., has a couple of questions: There are muskrats living in a shallow pond, 2 or 3 feet deep. There are two feeding stations built up by them. Will skating on the pond disturb them? How do they take food from the station — from below, off the sides or what? How late in the season do great blue herons migrate? We have seen many still hanging around — probably due to our mild (so far) winter.”
First, the muskrat question. Muskrats are quite active during winter. They can be quite skittish when abroad, but I doubt skating would alarm them too much unless, of course, the skater damaged their house to any great extent.
Ernest Thompson Seaton called muskrats “little brothers to the beaver.” The lifestyle of the two animals are very similar, the important exception being that muskrats do not build dams. Muskrats do, however, construct channels and haycock and/or underground homes and dining hideaways in banks along ponds and streams and rivers. They build haycock type houses during late summer or fall. Such accommodations furnish them with winter quarters where their young are born. Being active all winter, they spend a lot of their day eating and traveling about to find food. When other food is scarce, they sometimes will eat part of their haycock house, usually from the inside.
When near swiftly moving water their dens are most frequently built under an overhanging bank. Under such conditions their sleeping quarters are separate from their dining area where grasses and other vegetative material are stored.
The muskrat’s food is mostly herbivorous consisting of the stems, leaves and rootstocks of marsh plants. They do eat some animal food including fish, fresh water mussels, crayfish and snails.
Muskrats have been called “aquatic artists” as they are such excellent swimmers and divers. When propelling themselves on the surface they appear to be sculling rather than swimming. Their long, flattened tail serves as both oar and rudder. Muskrats can remain under water for several minutes without coming up for air. Its mouth is similar to that of the beaver in that it can be closed behind its front teeth thus leaving the muskrat free to work, gnawing a doorway into its haycock house or on submerged roots. Also like the beaver, whenever it needs a breath of air beneath the ice, it can rise to an air pocket just under the ice and take a breath.
During the last two years that beavers were free to determine what took place in our pond, they permitted a pair of muskrats to live undisturbed within the northeast corner of their lodge. The beavers appeared to ignore the muskrats who always appeared leery of the beavers. They were fun to watch especially after we placed several apples on the shore. When the beavers came on shore for the apples, the muskrats remained near the lodge patiently waiting until after the beavers had selected the fruit of their choice and returned to the water. While the beavers were busy at their eating, with great alacrity a muskrat would climb on shore, grasp an apple tightly in its teeth, plunge back into the pond and swim to the safety of its den.
Now for the Great Blue Heron question. Frequently miscalled “cranes,” individual great blue herons occasionally do stay with us into the winter. However, most of these tall, stately birds begin migrating southward in late fall. By late December or early January as ponds, lakes and rivers become locked in ice, the remaining herons take wing and move south. Although a few individuals winter at Cape Cod, most are found in the southern United States. Others continue their migration into Mexico and northern South America.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.