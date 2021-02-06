Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2008.
ALTHOUGH WE are well beyond the “Twelfth Day of Christmas,” I do not wish to pass up the opportunity to quote from several of our readers’ letters recounting memories of their past Christmases, summoned to mind by our Dec. 22 column: ‘Barn is the place to be on Christmas Eve.’
In some European countries, traditions evolved that embraced the thought that animals could talk on Christmas Eve. According to one, at the time of Jesus’ birth in the stable, all the animals bowed down and spoke to the Holy Infant. Two of our readers recounted their experiences in regard to this tradition.
From Manchester: “I was brought up on a dairy farm in Maine, and when I was a small child I would go to the farm on Christmas Eve to hear the animals speak.
“There I stood, barefoot and in my nightgown waiting to hear the cows and horses say something. Grampa would come and carry me back to bed, saying I had made too much noise and the animals heard me. I thought I had been so quiet.”
From Exeter: “I’ll venture a guess that at a pre-teen age you spent a Christmas Eve in Grandfather Cole’s barn waiting for the animals to talk. I’m sure you found out as I did that they definitely communicated, but not in any way quite clear to us humans.
“Brother Charlie wasn’t buying any of this. They either talked or they didn’t! He would find out for himself. He went to considerable trouble to construct a nest of sorts of loose hay near the cow tie-up, where he could spend a few hours in comfort listening to the conversation of the cows.
“Dad went to the barn with him about 11 o’clock to make sure he was situated all right. Carrying a Thermos of hot cocoa and some of mother’s sugared doughnuts, it looked like Charlie was all set for the night.
“Dad checked on Charlie about 1 a.m. and found him asleep. He found him asleep at 5:30 when he went out to milk. At 7 a.m., Dad and Charlie came into the kitchen together.
“According to Charlie, all he wanted to do was to spend a night in the barn and had no interest in animal talk. Good try Charlie! To his credit he had a gift of gab, whereby he could turn any faux pas into something he intended to do anyway.
“I turned to Charlie for advice many times and sometimes I got it without asking. Charlie passed away many years ago, and I miss him more and more as the days go by.”
From Northwood: “One bright and sunny morning early in December, one of our daughters with her daughter, my husband and I went to a nearby tree farm to cut our Christmas tree. We got two beauties and came home full of the holiday spirit. We usually come in through our now unused barn, through a shed and into the house. Imagine our surprise and dismay at seeing ‘our’ male cardinal beating himself against a shed back window. My husband opened the shed door and walked toward the cardinal, speaking quietly and reaching for the bird. The cardinal was easily caught. As Bob walked toward the open door, the cardinal struggled so desperately that, escaping, it left its tail feathers behind. He flew into a spruce tree out of sight and we presumed that he would not live after such a disaster. My Christmas spirit ended with the cardinal’s tail.
“Amazingly, we spotted him at the feeders the very next day and have seen him every day since. He seemed to fly with difficulty even on stormy days. That bobbed bird was a strange sight! Our sadness was made worse with every Christmas card we received featuring a beautiful male cardinal — a bitter reminder of our own damaged bird.
“By the end of Christmas week we could see the cardinal’s new tail feathers. The last day of 2007, his tail was more than halfway grown. We are so grateful.”
From Antrim: “Boy, did it evoke many happy memories spent with my grandfather in his barn on the farm in Antrim from 1938 to the mid-40s, when he passed on.
“I traveled many a mile with him feeding and caring for pigs, chickens, etc. My absolute favorite was his white horse, Nellie. Grampa would say: ‘C’mon Jack (he always called me Jack, not my given name, Jackie) get your boots and coat, we’re going to the barn.’
“I loved the smells, sounds and everything in that old barn. Nellie the horse was the quietist, gentlest animal ever. I would run into her stall between her back legs, under her belly, up to her head, of course always with a treat for her. With all of this, she never moved a muscle. She died not long after Grampa in her 30s! Quite the horse.
“I do think of these memories of being at the farm with Granny and Grampa often and am so grateful to have them. Certainly a very different world back then, but for me, a great one.”
We thank our readers for sharing their Christmas stories.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.