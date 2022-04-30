Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 5, 1973.
THE TIME OF THE wood warbler migration is now at hand and you should certainly spend some time during these early May days near brooks or rivers, or along the edges of woodlands. For these are the places that the tiniest and perhaps the loveliest of our song birds may be found.
Some years, of course, are much better than others. I have often thought that maybe these warblers had gone through in the night and that I had missed them — in the years when they have not appeared to be plentiful. But, in any case, whether that is so or not, I look forward to the watching.
Back when I was a student at Vermont Academy, the first of May was a private holiday for me and I would rise early in the morning and sally forth at daybreak, binoculars around my neck and excitement in my heart. I can’t remember a time when I took one of these early morning walks and did not find something that would stir my pulse.
If there is any time of year when I feel inadequate while in the woods it is during the time of the warblers. I have great difficulty in remembering from one year to the next not only what these birds look like but what they sound like. For several weeks now I have been making preparations toward the re-recognizing of their songs by listening to records. Even so, when one gets out-of-doors the early training may be helpful but it is no guarantee of success.
In sight identification of warblers it is well to remember they can be basically placed in two groups — those with wing bars and those without.
Some of the more common ones you may find with wing bars are the yellow-throated, myrtle, chestnut-sided, black and white, black poll, black-throated green, and pine warblers. The wing bars on the palm warbler are very faint but this bird can be easily identified because of its chestnut cap, which is about the same color as that of a chipping sparrow. These birds I have listed also have streaks of one type or another on their breasts. The magnolia warbler not only has streaks and a white patch on the wings but also white patches on the tail.
Other common warblers which have neither streaks nor wing bars which you may run across this spring are: mourning, Connecticut, Nashville, Kentucky, Wilson, and yellow-throat. The male yellow-throat is very easily identified because he has a black mask. The yellow warbler is the one warbler that appears to be all yellow and it can be further identified by the reddish streaks on the breast.
One I haven’t mentioned, but which I hope you see, is the Blackburnian. There are those who consider him the most beautiful of all the warblers. This tiny mite has a fiery throat of flaming orange. He also has orange about the head. The rest of his color appears primarily black and white.
Another beautiful warbler that may be seen is the Parula. This is the only bluish warbler with a yellow throat and breast. It does have two white wing bars. The most useful mark is a rather dark band across the yellow breast.
Although there are other warblers which you may see, one that is especially flashy is the Redstart. This bird is one of my favorites, I guess, because I have known it for so many years. It is largely black with bright orange patches on its wings and tail.
Whatever you do, when you go out in search of warblers, make sure to take a good field guide with you. One can’t be overly prepared when warbler watching.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.