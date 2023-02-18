Nature Talks - pic1
Union Leader File Photo/N.H. Fish and Game

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 10, 1966.

KINDNESS IS indeed a virtue. The doing of a good deed is often reward enough of itself, however it is especially appreciated when a grateful “thank-you” is offered in exchange. Animals and birds can’t talk, or at least so we ‘opine,’ but they can bestow appreciation in other ways.