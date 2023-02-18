Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Feb. 10, 1966.
KINDNESS IS indeed a virtue. The doing of a good deed is often reward enough of itself, however it is especially appreciated when a grateful “thank-you” is offered in exchange. Animals and birds can’t talk, or at least so we ‘opine,’ but they can bestow appreciation in other ways.
Late this fall a most interesting nature adventure unfolded in the town of Errol. I am most grateful to Pearl Barry of Colebrook for taking the time to write me of one man’s humanity to an animal. Her account follows: It is entitled, “A Grateful Beaver.”
“Merit Bean of the A.M. Bean, Inc., lumber and pulp business was cruising one of his lumber tracts on the shore of Akers Pond in Errol on Saturday, Nov. 6. His pathway was intercepted by a large fallen tree and on investigation he found the road blocked to be the result of beaver operation. A large beaver had incised the base of the tree until it had toppled and in falling, a large branch caught the marauding beaver by one foot.
“The was an unusual accident as beavers are generally very wise about the fall of a tree and instinctively move away from danger. Nevertheless, the animal had been caught by the weight of the branch and endeavoring to free himself had badly injured his paw.
“Mr. Bean, realizing he would need his tools, drove to his home in Errol village and procured an axe, tree jack, shovels, picks and chains. He advised his mother, Mrs. Esther Bean, to pick up his son, Merit Jr., called ‘Buzzy,’ 8 years old, and daughter Juanita of 13 years, also his nephews, Scott and Rand Bean, 13 years and 8 years, and little niece, Kimberly, 6 years, and bring them to Akers Pond.
“Merit, in a reassuring and gentle tone, talked to the beaver while he was trying to cut away the branches in order to lift the weight. The beaver seemed to understand and rolled his eyes as though in appreciation and offered no resistance when the children carefully stroked his soft luxurious fur back. The animal had to be hand-lifted twice in order to place the releasing tools. He was an unusually large rodent.
“After his foot was freed, he pulled himself, dragging the injured limb, to the edge of the pond and started swimming along the shore. Mr. Bean sensed that the water was not deep enough for his escape, as was proven, when he surfaced and tried to break some anchor ice. Merit broke the offending ice and immediately the animal swam away to freedom in the deeper water.”
Our thanks to Pearl Barry for this most interesting and well written account.
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.