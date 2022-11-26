Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 28, 1970.
THE THANKSGIVING-Christmas holiday period is a traditional time to enjoy turkey.
Although the Pilgrims, when celebrating their first Thanksgiving in 1621, drew on a “great store of wild turkeys,” this “great store” was used up in Connecticut in 1813 and in Massachusetts in 1851, for those are the last years in which wild turkeys were recorded. These magnificent wild birds succumbed due to a combination of heavy hunting pressure, the clearing of old-growth woodlands, and the chestnut blight which took one of their staple foods.
Recently in New Hampshire the Fish and Game Department has acquired some turkeys in trade for fisher cats with the state of West Virginia. The turkeys received from West Virginia were wild, trapped birds.
According to Don Allison, who is in charge of the experiment of the Fish and Game Department, 11 wild birds were received by the state in 1969 and 15 more during the winter and spring of 1970. During the summer of 1969 there was one brood reported with four or five young raised. The birds wintered well in south-eastern New Hampshire by feeding near spring seeps which kept the ground open even though there was considerable snow. They fed on acorns and ash seeds and spent their time trailing from one seep to another. It was estimated that here were 22-29 turkeys at the beginning of the 1970 breeding season. During the summer, there were 4 or 5 broods reported. Mr. Allison estimated that there were some 20 to 30 young raised.
To his knowledge, there has been one natural killing and a few have been hit by automobiles, but he feels that there are now between 50 and 60 wild turkeys in New Hampshire. He attributes the success of the program to the quality of the original birds in that they came from wild stock and had not been pen raised.
In Edward Howe Forbush’s book, “A History of the Game Birds, Wild Fowl and Shore Birds,” Mr. Forbush refers to this bird’s history as follows:
The discoverers and early explorers of North America found this bird ranging almost the entire length of the Atlantic Coast line, from Florida to Nova Scotia, where it roves in great flocks, and often migrated in multitudes in search of food. It seems to have been particularly numerous in Massachusetts and New England. The first settlers found it a vital asset of the land and a substantial source of food supply.
William Wood (1629-1634, Massachusetts) writes: “The Turky is a very large Bird, of blacke colour, yet white in flesh; much bigger than our English Turky. He hath the use of his long legs so ready, that he can runne as fast as a Dogge, and flye as well as a Goose: of these sometimes there will be forty, three-score, and a hundred of a flocke, sometimes more and sometimes lesse; their feeding is Acornes, Hawes, and Berries, some of them get a haunt to frequent our English corne: In winter when the Snow covers the ground, they resort to the Sea shore to look for Shrimps, and such small Fishes at low tides.”
Of the habits of the wild turkey, Forbush wrote:
“Although it is a bird of the woods, where it roosts high in the tall timber in the deep fastnesses of which it hides, it likes to come out in the open and search in the tail grass of field, meadow or prairie for insects of which it is fond. When discovered in such a situation it usually tries to steal away through the long grass; if followed it runs rapidly, and if closely pressed rises and flies, often a long distance, generally making for timber if possible, where it disappears like magic in the thickets.
“The wild turkey adapts itself to circumstances in regard to food, eating acorns, berries, buds, weed seeds, grass seeds, and other food. It is also fond of grain.”
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.