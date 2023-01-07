Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Jan. 8, 1977.
THERE’S SOMETHING about stones and boulders that lends stability to our landscape, yet they were not always with us, historically speaking.
Mr. Leverett Andrews of Old Dublin Road in Peterborough has written us a very nice letter on the subject which I found most interesting. I am pleased to share his thoughts with you this week. Mr. Andrews wrote:
“In my walks through the woods I am amazed by the energy and industry displayed by the people who first cleared and farmed this Monadnock Region. The stone walls still sturdily stood as a memorial of the people who labored so diligently to rid their fields of the tremendous numbers of rocks and stones left behind by the great glaciers.
“An unusual thing about these heaps of stones is that very few rocks are exactly alike. Here will be found the components of granite — quartz, feldspar and mica. Beautiful pieces of pure white quartz, some with sharp edges but many smoothed and polished by many miles of glacial action.
“Imagine majestic Mount Monadnock completely covered by a mighty sheet of ice which carried in its grip anything from tremendous boulders to tiny grains of sand gathered from so many different parts of the northern hemisphere.
“Near here is a large boulder actually being split by a maple tree growing in a large crevice, aided, of course, by the action of the ice each winter.
“At the edge of a swamp or on a ledge one can find large heaps of stone which could only have been accumulated there by being rolled onto a stone boat and dragged along by a yoke of oxen or a team of horses. In some cases where only one horse was available, the family cow was hitched up beside him to provide extra power. Last year, I uncovered two iron oxen shoes in my vegetable garden.
“Ready cash not being too plentiful, the homesteaders built walls along the town roads in lieu of taxes, and after more than 200 years most of them are intact. There were social times called stone wall raisings. A man would invite all his neighbors and they would come for miles around, bringing their teams of horses or oxen. And each one would be assigned a certain number of feet to see who could build the best stretch of stone wall in a specific time, the stone being supplied by the host.
“The womenfolk who joined the wife of the host brought their favorite recipes, working in the kitchen to feed the hungry toilers after the wall had been completed. And while the boys gave advice and moral support to their fathers, the girls helped their mothers in the kitchen.
“To move the heaviest rocks into place a tripod of timbers was used with pulley at the apex. A rope or chain was passed around the rock and the team then pulled on the rope until the rock was hoisted high enough to be dropped into position.
“Our stone wall fronting on the Old Dublin Road has a good many rocks showing drill marks. Gunpowder was scarce, so the large rocks were drilled in later autumn and water poured into the holes in freezing weather, the expansion of the ices would break the rock into a number of pieces. Of course this required time, but in those days results seemed to be more essential than time.
“The fieldstone walls of our cellar are a good example of many varieties of stone — from pure white to deepest black, from crumbly yellow sandstone to black slate, to the hardest granite. Stones with layers and bands of different shades, and some we called puddingstone, with chunks of differently colored material showing prominently.
“One wonders how many billions of tons of material from Canada were deposited in these United States by those mighty sheets of ice before they finally retreated. In the woods one suddenly comes upon stone walls stretching for long distances and occasionally ending abruptly, with now and then a bar way allowing for access to other now overgrown fields.
“Accompanied by my two grandsons, I visit these places where I use my imagination to explain what might have happened so many years ago.”
Our thanks to Mr. Leverett Andrews, one of our readers, for this letter.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.