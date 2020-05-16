The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 3, 1980.
WHEN THE FEW warm days of spring almost fool us into believing that we’ve jumped from winter to summer, waterfowl appear in our valley. Mallards and black ducks fly in pairs upriver, calling as they come, letting us know that they are back from their winter quarters and are searching for nesting places.
The early arrivals press on north, many not being satisfied until they reach the Canadian lakes. The later arrivals visit ponds and marshes nearby and select their territories. Other ducks drift in a few days after the blacks and mallards. My favorite is the wood duck, an absolutely beautiful bird. The male is decked out in his spring finery that would make a Fifth Avenue Dandy feel insecure. I never tire of what Edward Howe Forbush said about the “woodie”:
“Loveliest of all waterfowl the wood duck stands supreme. Deep flooded swamps where ancient mossy tress overhang the dark still waters, secluded pools amid the scattered pines where water lilies lift their snowy heads and turtles bask in the sun, purling brooks flowing through dense woodlands where light and shade fleck the splashing waters, slow flowing creeks and marshy ponds — these are the haunts of the wood duck ... The male glides along proudly, his head ruffled and his crest distended, his scapular feathers raised and lowered at will, while his plumes flash with metallic luster wherever the sun’s rays sifting through the foliage intercept his course. She coyly retires; he dauntily follows, exhibiting all his graces, the darkening colors of his plumage relieved by the pure white markings of head and breast and the bright reds of feet and bill and large lustrous eye ... The changing colors of the water reflecting the sun, sky and foliage, are all reproduced in the plumage of the active birds as they pass, turn and repass upon their favorite element.”
What a writer Edward Howe Forbush was! I am fortunate to have a three-volume set of his “Birds of Massachusetts” and, in addition, two other volumes of his work. They are not only good references but most interesting to read.
The other day we received a lovely letter from a lady who lives in Center Sandwich. She wrote most interestingly of the many ducks they feed. She also said she watched another very interesting spring migrant, but let’s let her tell about it:
“As I am writing to you at this moment I can look out my kitchen window and watch a pair of hooded mergansers fishing for their supper. The female of this pair is by far the better fisherman.”
I’ll stop long enough to say that the same is true in our family. Mildred is much the better fisherman. Unfortunately, I’m not just being modest in saying so, for she’s proved her ability with “hook and worm” too many times for me to harbor any doubts on the subject. With that confession out of the way, let’s return to our correspondent’s message. She continued:
“My husband and I feel as though we have a ‘gold mine’ here as we have a man-made pond and a beaver-made bog right in our back yard. At this time of the year we have wild mallards, black ducks, wood ducks and mergansers. However, the latter seem only to use our bog as a stopover, both spring and fall. Some of the mallards, blacks and “woodies” hatch their young here and what joy to watch them as usually there is always one little guy that always lags behind, but boy does he ever ‘paddle like crazy’ to catch up when mom gets after him. After they are a few days old, we can see them in early morning and late evening come with their parents to the corn we spread on the ground. It is such fun to watch them ‘pop up’ over the bank and run to the corn.
“We’ve also had bitterns in our bog. Some mornings last year I saw five young blue herons in both bog and pond.
“In the late afternoon, around 4:30 to 5:30, we feed the horned pouts. How they swam up to the top to get the fish food we throw in. I never knew they did this before. I was always told they were bottom feeders.”
Spring is a time for a new beginning. We should be out enjoying its offerings.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.