Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 9, 1965.
A SAW-WHET IS A diminutive owl. The birds are not common in southwestern New Hampshire, yet one is nesting here this spring. One Sunday morning in the middle days of March, C. and H., friends who are interested in bird photography, drove to the farm and excitedly reported the nesting of a saw-whet owl. “Are you sure it’s a saw-whet?” I inquired. “Positively,” said H., wife of C. Out came the bird books. After looking carefully at several pictures of this tiny owl, our friends convinced me their identification was correct.
C. and H. have a favorite place where no one lives. They have created a sanctuary and they call it “Cloud 9.” For them “Cloud 9” is a place where dreams awake and where tomorrow holds hands with today.
Their feeding stations are kept well supplied during winter and they grow a garden in summer. Part of their land is sloping pasture and part is bog. At the foot of the slope beavers dammed a tiny stream. Beside this pond C. had hung a bird house some years ago. It is one of many which have been placed at various locations on their property. A year or so ago, a gray squirrel enlarged the hole in the bird house. No doubt he was a tired gentleman who had wearied of family duties. He embezzled time.
One blustery winter day a mother saw-whet owl discovered the squirrel’s den and appropriated it for her own. She spent her days there and at night searched for mice. The saw-whet is known as “nature’s mousetrap.”
On April 4 Mildred and I accompanied H. and C. to “Cloud 9.” We were equipped with photographic equipment. C. had managed to transport a rather long and ungainly ladder to the area.
As we stood looking up at the birdhouse our conversation caused the owl to appear. At first her eyes were very wide but as she peered out at us the brightness of the day caused them to slowly narrow until she appeared to be asleep. C. and I struggled the ladder in place against a nearby tree. With a light meter around my neck and a tight grip on the camera, I ascended cautiously. C. held fast to the ladder while Mildred and H. shouted encouragement and instructions.
The owl stared down with haughty disdain. The roof of the birdhouse was designed for easy removal. Starting to lift off the roof, I heard a sharp snapping sound which I presumed was made by the rapid opening and closing of an irritated owl’s beak. I lifted the cover and much to my surprise, the little owl wasn’t there but in her place there were six nearly round white eggs. She had flown to a nearby branch and appeared quite undisturbed. We were amazed at how tiny she was, actually smaller than a robin.
After taking a reading with the light meter, I snapped a picture of the nest. While changing my position to take another the mother owl returned. She perched in the hole and it was comical to see her head and shoulder inside and her stubby tail outside. This would have made an excellent picture but the little mother did not wait for me. She immediately covered her eggs and nestled them beneath her. She settled herself and appeared to turn her head full around and looked up at me with bright yellow eyes wide open. I held the ladder while C. stood by with his movie camera and recorded the action. Mildred offered appropriate commentary. When H. had taken the pictures she wished, she returned to earth. C. then took his turn on the ladder for the purpose of replacing the roof.
When we reached the crest of the hill we stopped. H. and C. pointed out the bounds of their “Cloud 9.” They told us where we could find the nesting bluebirds and redwings and when we could hear “Old thunder pump,” the bittern and where we could watch the beavers work and the weasels play.
Listening to them I mused, “a place there is where no wishes are, for they have all come true.”
