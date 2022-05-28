Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 23, 1987.
JENNIFER IS A GRANDMOTHER!
Who is Jennifer? Jennifer was born in Nelson at the Winston French farm nearly six years ago. She was a cosset lamb and bottle fed by Dot French. When she was old enough to leave, Mildred brought her home and raised her here at our farm. Jennifer is, of course, no stranger to our longtime readers because I have shared my experiences with her in several columns over the past few years.
Jennifer is now a very large sheep. Some say she is enormous. Recently it was reliably estimated that she weighs some 250 pounds. I couldn’t vouch for the accuracy of that statement because I can no longer pick her up and hold her on our Fairbanks scale as I used to do. Actually, she has grown so big that it has become impossible for me to lift either end of her.
The last time Jennifer was “elevated” was in early May. It was the result of Mildred having made an appointment to take her to the French farm to be sheared. It was very rainy that morning and not wanting to get her wool wet, Mildred came up with the idea to fashion a rain coat from a 30-gallon, handle-tie, garbage bag. She cut the bag lengthwise, but it was my job to put each of Jennifer’s front feet through the handles and bring the bag up over her back. However, that bag didn’t reach nearly half her length. Another bag was slit and this time we put her back feet through the handles. We used four 8-penny nails as safety pins to splice the bags together. She was quite a sight. We led her to the loading ramp and into the truck. Miraculously, the coat remained on her and she stayed dry during the trip.
Her weight, of course, has nothing to do with the fact that Jennifer is now a grandmother. I just thought I’d throw that information in. Now, let’s press on with the “grandmother” announcement.
I found out that this great event had taken place one cold winter morning. I was privy to one side of a telephone conversation between Dot French and Mildred. I didn’t pay much attention to what was being said as they exchanged information on each other’s state of health but when Mildred exclaimed, “She did!” I picked up my ears. Her next remark, “Only one?” carried a note of disappointment. But after she asked, “What was it?” her voice decidedly brightened. She turned to me and announced, “Judy’s had a daughter. Jennifer is a grandmother!”
Judy was born on just such a cold winter’s day here at the farm. I remember it well. Knowing that her time was near, Mildred and I roused up at 3:30 a.m., dressed as warmly as we could and headed for the sheep barn to attend. Time dragged on as only time can during the early, dark hours of morning. It was just before 5 o’clock when Joe, Judy’s brother, came steaming into the world. And I do mean steaming for it was well below zero. I jumped up from the bale of hay I had been resting on, went into the pen and immediately began to clean Joe’s nostrils and face. He began to breathe more regularly and suddenly his tiny limp body was transformed into an alive, struggling baby lamb. I never cease to wonder at the miracle of new life.
It was a good half hour later before Judy put in an appearance.
As time passed Judy grew from being “all legs” until she was transformed into a shapely young lamb. Surprisingly, though, Jennifer and Judy did not develop what you might call a pal relationship. One might think that they would get along quite nicely sharing a pen together, but as Judy grew into sheephood there was little harmony between mother and daughter.
Their pen gave all appearances of being large enough and their feeder long enough for each to get along without crowding, but they continually engaged in head-to-head combat. They went at each other so often I thought they must both suffer from chronic headaches. I was puzzled by their behavior for, as far as I could see, about the only thing they might have had an excuse to fight over was the water pail. There was only one and it had to be shared. That of itself, though, didn’t seem to be their problem. There was something between them that they couldn’t quite settle. After a while it became obvious that separate living quarters were called for so we built a pen for Judy on the other side of the hayrack. They appeared much happier.
The following summer Judy was returned to the French farm and became a member of their large flock. This spring, with the coming of her lamb, she appears to have found happiness. Mildred and I have watched Judy roam the hillside pasture with her little one beside her. It is an enjoyable sight.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.