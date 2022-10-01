Nature Talks - pic1
Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 3, 1963.

HARDWOODS STOOD possessed of their finest hour! The brightness of fall shouted from ridge to ridge across green meadows and announced the triumph of autumn. During the last few days of battle, flaming red and yellow gold bullied drab browns and dull greens into submission. Autumn at last held summer in a searing grip. The battle was hard fought, for summer had been hard to conquer. It had held fast to its bright greens made even more splendid by day after day of shining sun.