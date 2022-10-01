Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 3, 1963.
HARDWOODS STOOD possessed of their finest hour! The brightness of fall shouted from ridge to ridge across green meadows and announced the triumph of autumn. During the last few days of battle, flaming red and yellow gold bullied drab browns and dull greens into submission. Autumn at last held summer in a searing grip. The battle was hard fought, for summer had been hard to conquer. It had held fast to its bright greens made even more splendid by day after day of shining sun.
The attack was begun by a swamp maple when it turned a crimson hue. The elms soon joined company with the swampland trees and added yellow to the field. Like tongues of flame feeding on dry tinder, the colors burst out. The oaks caught fire from the maples and the birch from the oaks. Shades of red and yellow came first, then orange tones and brown tints conspired to enfold the hillsides. Their power was useless to oppose. The green of summer was overrun. With a background of a deep blue sky and under a blazing sun, fall’s victory message was flashed in full color.
The woodlands had gained a brilliant beauty that is impossible to match. At least it would seem so, but wait, this is a loud beauty. There is a quiet beauty, too. When the hills are drenched with rain and the day is dark and somber, you only have to walk under burnt orange maples and dark red oaks to find another beauty, gentle and serene. Each leaf tips its bonnet to each drop of rain and you see trees and bushes jump to life as their leaves give a snappy salute. Tiny streams of water trail down tree trunks, in, under, and over craggy bits of bark, until the rain streams over fallen leaves toward lower ground. The yellow-brown ground is soft and yielding underfoot — like walking on velvet rugs thrown over the forest floor.
Walking in the woods on a rainy day you will be surprised at the number of birds you will see. Fall is an excellent time to watch birds for they are migrating southward from late August through early December. Many of the more colorful birds have molted their spring finery but even so, many of them can be recognized by their actions. Migrating warblers, for example, still work busily among the leaves searching for insects, as they do in the spring. If you would like to identify these birds I suggest you study special color palettes and well written text on fall warblers. It will make identification much easier as well as more accurate.
The songs of birds in the fall are not nearly as loud or as full of spirit as in the spring. Many fall singers warble no more than a patchy whisper of their spring songs yet there is quiet beauty to be found in wet woodlands. There also is a quiet beauty in listening to bird songs in the fall.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014.