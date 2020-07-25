Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 29, 2000.
A FEW WEEKS AGO we quoted from readers’ letters telling about the apparent shortage of chipmunks. On July 6 a Woodsville reader wrote: “About chipmunks — I have seen only two so far. My neighbor saw two at her house. Usually I’m overrun with them. Last year (in July) I had them coming in my screened porch and even in my house through the dryer vent. (It is now covered with metal screening!)
“I had wondered this year if any would survive the rain. It soaked the ground. Their tunnels must have been full of water. My lawns were so soaked it was like walking on a giant-sized wet sponge for all of June and part of May. Worst ever! I wondered if any underground creatures could survive!”
In our May 27 Nature Talks column, I commented on the chipmunk shortage that we had experienced here at the farm early this spring. But that situation has turned out not to be a permanent one. Unlike our Woodsville reader, we currently have what could be described as a significant sufficiency of chipmunks.
We grew several species of vegetable and flower plants in our greenhouse in early spring and planted them in the two-foot wide planter that runs the length of the greenhouse. Shortly after planting, several of our striped friends disturbed them so much by digging that we had to re-plant. As the chipmunks had no respect for our labor, out came the Hav- A-Hart trap. This was such a successful enterprise that we soon were making almost hourly trips to a wild place to release the pesky rodents. You might think such an achievement would solve our problem but not so! Something else was called for.
Thinking along the same lines as our Woodsville reader, I decided to try out the theory that if enough water was poured into the chipmunk burrows they would become discouraged and move elsewhere. The least I expected was they would leave the plants alone. So, full of optimism, I opened up the spigot of the garden hose and let water pour into their burrows. I hoped to see at least one chipmunk appear coughing, shivering and sputtering unfriendly epithets. The result? No chipmunk, just more holes appeared later. As a long shot, I sprinkled a generous amount of commercial insect repellent on the plants. This worked quite well as for three days no new burrows had been dug. Disappointment came on the fourth day. While I was viewing the scene with a sense of satisfaction, suddenly a chipmunk’s head popped out of a freshly dug hole located beside a healthy tomato plant and cheerfully looked about. I was about to utter a common expletive when I reminded myself of the phrase a comic-strip character used to say when things did not go as he had planned. As he twisted his lengthy mustache, he would exclaim: “Curses, foiled again!”
As Erle Stanley Gardner might have written “In The Case of the Chuckling Chipmunks,” I have discovered no resolution of the dilemma to discouraging these pesky varmints in a kindly, permanent way.
Chipmunks, though, are fun to watch. The other morning, while looking out the kitchen window at our bird feeders, a chipmunk afforded me a grand laugh. It happened during its attempt to raid our domed bird feeder. This feeder hangs from one of six arms welded to the top of a six-foot metal pole. The structure, originally designed as a plant hanger, makes an excellent place to hang a collection of bird feeders.
Unlike its cousin the red squirrel, this mischievous chipmunk had quite a struggle climbing the pole. He gained a little height until he came to a slippery surface on the pole. He slipped back a few inches, then to attain another foothold made his tiny legs go as fast as they could. Finally, after several tries he found success and arriving at the top of the pole momentarily reconnoitered.
Next he gingerly walked the length of a hanger and finding nothing of interest, turned to go back. However, quick as a wink, he found himself clinging upside down by one foot. With a bit of effort he righted himself and returned to the top. He then ventured to the end of the arm that held the dome feeder.
After several false starts he jumped to the top of the plastic dome and clung by one foot to the hook that held the feeder. Through the dome the sunflower seeds tempted him to go for them. Hanging by one back foot, he inched his front feet forward. When he thought all would be well he loosed his grip and slowly descended to the edge of the dome, but finding nothing to hold on to he slipped over the edge and fell to the ground with a hard landing. He was dazed but only momentarily for he ran to the pole and once more scrambled to the top. Again down the arm to the top of the plastic dome, he slipped and fell to the ground. Discouraged, he ran off.
Poetic justice, I thought.
